IND vs AUS 2022-23: Jadeja continues Nagpur training, Iyer doubtful for 2nd Test, no rush for Bumrah yet

IND vs AUS 2022-23: After India won the opening Nagpur Tests, Monday saw Ravindra Jadeja train at the venue, while Shreyas Iyer remains doubtful for the second Delhi Test, whereas Jasprit Bumrah is still unlikely to be rushed in.

Image credit: Getty

Star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a lower back injury, is still doing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and it is unlikely the team management will risk playing him directly in a Test match. India and Australia will play the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday, and it is to be seen if Iyer can join the team. Iyer had posted a few videos of his intense rehab programme at the NCA in Bengaluru under trainer S Rajnikanth. Iyer is doing his strength and conditioning routines. Still, the norm for returning to play in the international arena is to at least play a domestic game of some form before donning national colours again. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - BCCI shifts Dharamsala Test to Indore; states re-laid outfield still not match-ready Hence Iyer, who has yet to play any competitive cricket for a month now, might not be directly thrown into a Test match where he might have to field for 90 overs, crouch and stand close-in and then bat for long hours. It will be interesting to see if the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee names Iyer in the Rest of India's squad for the Irani Cup match against Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5 to prove his fitness like they asked Ravindra Jadeja to play a Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu.

Image credit: Getty

Bumrah might not be rushed for Australia ODIs

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from the stress fracture has been slow. The Indian team management is unlikely to risk playing him in the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia just after the end of the four-match Test series. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Desperate Australia's surprise call-up Matt Kuhnemann excited to be part of Test squad Bumrah will be needed for the potential ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final at The Oval in London from June 7-11 and the big ICC World Cup in India at the end of the year. Therefore, there is a possibility that Bumrah will return to play during Mumbai Indians' (MI) campaign at the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, where his workload will be monitored.

Image credit: PTI

Jadeja, Pujara sweat it out at Jamtha

In less than 48 hours after he had won the 'Player of the Match' award in the opening Test, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was back in the nets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur for an optional training session ahead of the second Test in Delhi starting Friday. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Rohit lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Kohli helped win Nagpur Test Jadeja, who took seven wickets, including a five-for and a polished 70, did bat and bowl at the nets and was accompanied by senior top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who will play his 100th Test in Delhi. Jaydev Unadkat, flying to Kolkata on Tuesday to play the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, also rolled his arm over while wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat honed his keeping and batting skills. The Australian team, which couldn't train at the centre wicket after the Nagpur Test as the groundskeepers had watered the track, had a lengthy session on the match strip on the day. A few social media pictures featured Marnus Labuschagne keeping wickets to the spinners. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Never thought Australia would get bowled out in a session' - Rohit Sharma

Image credit: Getty