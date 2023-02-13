Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: BCCI shifts Dharamsala Test to Indore; states re-laid outfield still not match-ready

    After BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee's study determined that the re-laid outfield in Dharamsala was inappropriate for an international match, it was announced that the 3rd Test between India and Australia would be moved to Indore.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    Due to poor outfield conditions, the third Test match between India and Australia, which was supposed to take place from March 1–5, has been moved from Dharamsala to Indore, the BCCI announced on Monday.

    After BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee's study determined that the re-laid outfield was inappropriate for an international match, it was announced that the Test would be moved.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Desperate Australia's surprise call-up Matt Kuhnemann excited to be part of Test squad

    "The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, from 1st to 5th March, has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. 

    "Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," Shah further stated. 

    The bad weather caused the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's (HPCA) problems because the local grounds staff didn't have enough time to develop a thick layer of grass on the bare outfield spots. But it should be noted that in addition to the most recent inspection, the BCCI pitches and grounds committee team had already examined the site, and it needed to prepare at that time.

    Questions are being raised at BCCI's scheduling team as to why wasn't proper homework being done, and weather conditions were factored in before allotting the match to Dharamsala when no cricket has been played at the venue for the past season. 

    The last two international games -- one T20I and the other ODI against South Africa were washed out after one spell of rain, and the ground couldn't be prepared for a curtailed game. 

    The pitch and outfield were being redone as the Himachal Pradesh Ranji team played its home matches in Nadaun. Any international match must adhere to certain rules, and one of them is to play at least one competitive game a few weeks before an ODI, T20I, or Test.

    Like Holkar Stadium in Indore, the third Test site, it has already hosted several first-class and age-group matches this year, the most recent being the Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Ranji Trophy semifinal, which ended on February 12.

    Also read: IND vs AUS 2022-23: Rohit lauds Ashwin, Jadeja; reveals how lesson learnt from Kohli helped win Nagpur Test

    A logistical nightmare for fans

    One of the most important Indian cricket stakeholders, whose priority has been last and unquestionably the least, will be harmed by the last-minute change. It is the fans, many of whom were preparing a cricket vacation and are from distant locations.

    The stadium in Dharamsala, which lies in the lap of the Dhauladhar range and offers spectacular views with roofs resembling pagodas at both ends of the gallery, is India's most picturesque cricket venue. Every time India plays in Dharamsala, fans from Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla travel there to see the game.

    A lot of Australian fans were also supposed to fly down for a "Cricket Vacation" where they would enjoy the Test match and take a tour of McLeod Ganj. The hotels were all booked and the shift will be a huge hit to the hotel business, which sees a boom during any international cricket event.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
