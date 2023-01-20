IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India fined 60 per cent of match fees for slow over-rate

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India trounced New Zealand by 12 runs in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. However, the hosts were fined a whopping 60% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Team India has been fined 60 per cent of its match fee for having maintained a slow over-rate versus New Zealand in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees inflicted the sanction after India was ruled three overs short of the target following the consideration of time allowances for Wednesday's three-contest series opener.

"Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC announced in a statement on Friday.

