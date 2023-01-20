Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India fined 60 per cent of match fees for slow over-rate

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India trounced New Zealand by 12 runs in the opening Hyderabad ODI on Wednesday. However, the hosts were fined a whopping 60% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate.

    Image credit: PTI

    Team India has been fined 60 per cent of its match fee for having maintained a slow over-rate versus New Zealand in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees inflicted the sanction after India was ruled three overs short of the target following the consideration of time allowances for Wednesday's three-contest series opener.

    "Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC announced in a statement on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma maintained guilt for the violation and abode the offered sanction. Therefore, there was no need for an official hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, along with third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal grounded the charge.

    Image credit: PTI

    Riding on young opener Shubman Gill's splendid double century, India arose as the winner by 12 runs, taking a 1-0 authority in the three-game series. Pursuing a hefty target of 350, New Zealand was bundled out for 337 in 49.2 overs in the high-scoring encounter.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident-ayh

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker's run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Exclusive: Shubman Gill coach Yograj reveals how Yuvraj Singh played key role in improving double centurion's batting-ayh

    Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj reveals how Yuvraj played key role in improving double centurion's batting

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career-ayh

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career

    ind vs nz 2022-23 hyderabad odi Another product from Bracewell family Michael reveals his secret of success after epic innings snt

    Another product from Bracewell family, NZ's Michael reveals his secret of success after thriller against India

    Recent Stories

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift launched Here is everything you need to know about it gcw

    Things you need to know about 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar vma

    The Night Manager trailer out; netizens 'intrigued' watching Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur in an action avatar

    BJP is shielding its leaders CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers protest AJR

    'BJP is shielding its leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers' protest

    Common Mobility Card launched in Mumbai for metro local trains buses Know all about it gcw

    Common Mobility Card launched in Mumbai for metro, local trains, buses; Know all about it

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI: The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI: 'The protest by wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh' - Brij Bhushan Singh

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon