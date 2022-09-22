IND vs ENG 2022-23: 'The goal was to win the series' - Harmanpreet after India clinches ODIs

India women defeated England by 88 runs in the second ODI in Canterbury on Wednesday. As a result, the Indians have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Harmanpreet Kaur asserted that it was the ultimate goal.

Image credit: PTI

The Indian women's cricket team, with top-notch all-round performance, tame England with 88 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday. As a result of this victory, the Indians now possess an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. At the same time, the final ODI will be played at the historic and iconic Lord's cricket ground in London on Saturday, where the Women in Blue would be hoping for a historic clean sweep. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who slammed an unbeaten 143, was in awe of the team's performance and asserted that winning the series was the primary target on arrival in England.

Image credit: PTI

"When we came here, that was the goal [winning the series]. It was a crucial win today as everybody stepped up. I always enjoy leadership as I am always in the game, and it feels good. It was not easy when I was batting during the first 50 runs," said Harmanpreet during the post-match presentation. ALSO READ: 'FINDING A PLACE IN THE INDIAN TEAM IS CHALLENGING' - SANJU SAMSON

Image credit: PTI

"I just took my time, and the partnership with Harleen was important. I just gave freedom to myself later as I was well set. Renuka [Singh] always gives us breakthroughs, and our team greatly depends on her. Whoever was getting the chance today was giving us breakthroughs, and that is what we need," added Harmanpreet.

Image credit: Getty