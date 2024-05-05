IPL 2024: KKR's Harshit Rana faces playful tease over 'Flying Kiss' celebration (WATCH)

Harshit Rana, who was absent from KKR's recent match against Mumbai Indians, boasts an impressive tally of 11 wickets in eight matches. As the Kolkata Knight Riders transitioned from Mumbai to Lucknow for their next IPL 2024 encounter, former captain Nitish Rana seized the opportunity to jest with Harshit. In a light-hearted moment captured by KKR's official handle, Nitish humorously proposed, "How about another flying kiss?"

Harshit, unable to suppress his laughter, promptly declined Nitish's suggestion. Despite the playful banter, Harshit remains a key figure for KKR, having recently claimed two wickets against Delhi Capitals, contributing to his overall tally of 11 wickets. Currently positioned second in the rankings with 12 points, KKR boasts the highest Net Run Rate (NRR) in the competition, standing at 1.096.

