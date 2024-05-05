Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: KKR's Harshit Rana faces playful tease over 'Flying Kiss' celebration (WATCH)

    Harshit Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) receives light-hearted banter from former captain Nitish Rana regarding his signature 'flying kiss' celebration, amidst KKR's transition between IPL matches.

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR's Harshit Rana faces playful tease over 'Flying Kiss' celebration (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

    Harshit Rana, who was absent from KKR's recent match against Mumbai Indians, boasts an impressive tally of 11 wickets in eight matches. As the Kolkata Knight Riders transitioned from Mumbai to Lucknow for their next IPL 2024 encounter, former captain Nitish Rana seized the opportunity to jest with Harshit. In a light-hearted moment captured by KKR's official handle, Nitish humorously proposed, "How about another flying kiss?"

    Harshit, unable to suppress his laughter, promptly declined Nitish's suggestion. Despite the playful banter, Harshit remains a key figure for KKR, having recently claimed two wickets against Delhi Capitals, contributing to his overall tally of 11 wickets. Currently positioned second in the rankings with 12 points, KKR boasts the highest Net Run Rate (NRR) in the competition, standing at 1.096.

    Also Read: ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 8:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development osf

    ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Mumbai Indians in high-stakes encounter at Wankhede Stadium

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar criticises Virat Kohli's response to criticism on strike-rate osf

    'Brutal': Fans go berserk after Sunil Gavaskar's scathing response to Virat Kohli on strike-rate talks

    cricket IPL 2024 playoff quest: 4 requirements for RCB's top 4 ambition osf

    IPL 2024 playoff quest: 4 requirements for RCB's top 4 ambition

    Recent Stories

    cricket ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development osf

    ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Secure 28-run victory over Punjab Kings with strong bowling effort

    Have dogs been able to catch a lion UP woman on Rahul Gandhi's chances against PM Modi (WATCH) snt

    'Have dogs been able to catch a lion?': UP woman on Rahul Gandhi's chances against PM Modi (WATCH)

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara snt

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

    Pushed locked in Congress office Radhika Khera after quitting party over Ram Mandir visit insult (WATCH) snt

    'Pushed, locked in Congress office': Radhika Khera after quitting party over Ram Mandir visit insult (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon