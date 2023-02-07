'Always felt that I had the potential to play the shorter format' - Pujara on being overlooked in IPL

Cheteshwar Pujara is preparing for the upcoming four Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, he has also commented on his shorter format career and why he has been overlooked in the IPL.

Image credit: PTI

Charismatic Indian top-order Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara would be relishing the opportunity to make an impact in the upcoming four-Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting Thursday in Nagpur. Also, with senior-pro Ajinkya Rahane missing out alongside young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Pujara will have to shoulder some responsibility during the series. Since making his debut in 2010, Pujara has become an integral part of India's Test squad, having played a significant role in India's title success during the previous edition of the series in 2020-21 in Australia. However, his Test accolades have never been impressive enough to get a good stint in the shorter formats, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Image credit: PTI

Pujara has been signed up by IPL franchises Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While he was roped in by the latter last season, he did not play a single game. While he has admitted that he would relish playing in the IPL, his stint in county cricket has helped him shape his Test career.

Image credit: PTI

"Look, (T20) it's a different format altogether. I always felt that I had the potential to play the shorter format. And I've done well whenever I've played domestic and county cricket in all the formats. It's just not about me. If you look at the IPL, there've been a lot of great players, who, despite doing well in the T20 format, have been unsold," Pujara told Times of India.

Image credit: Getty