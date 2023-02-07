'One of the greats in his own right' - Social media hails Finch's sublime career post international retirement

Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket but will continue to play in domestic T20 leagues. Meanwhile, social media has hailed his incredible career, dubbing him "one of the greats in his own right".

Australia's most successful Twenty20 International (T20I) batter and captain Aaron Finch led the country to its maiden shortest-format ICC T20 World Cup triumph in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. The 36-year-old will, however, continue to play for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) and would consider domestic T20 opportunities in other countries. Consequently, social media hailed him and his illustrious career, with Cricket Australia (CA) dubbing him "One of the greats in his own right".

"Our World Cup-winning, longest-serving men's T20I captain has called time on a remarkable career. Thanks for everything, @AaronFinch5," CA said on its official Twitter handle. Finch's retirement from international cricket was on expected lines. He played just five Tests, the last in 2018, and retired from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) the previous year after a much-publicised struggle for form as captain of the Australian team.

Finch captained the team to its first T20WC title when it defeated trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in Dubai in 2021 and is one of only four male Australians to lead a World Cup-winning side. But, the Australian team under him failed to qualify for the semifinals of the T20WC at home last year. His previous international match came in the T20 showpiece when he top-scored with 63 as Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs.

"Realising that I won't be playing until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event. I also want to thank all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," Finch told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The long-term white-ball skipper and longest-serving T20I captain represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests (278 runs), 146 ODIs (5406 runs) and 103 T20Is. Since making his international debut in a T20I in January 2011, Finch amassed 8,804 runs in all formats, which includes 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons.

Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men's T20Is, as well as in 55 ODIs, before his retirement. He is Australia's prolific T20I batter with 3,120 runs from 103 matches at an average of 34.28, two hundred and 19 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 142.53. He also holds the record for the highest score in a T20I when blasting 172 runs from just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018, an incredible knock that included ten sixes and 16 fours.

Finch was also a part of the Australia team that won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015. "Team success is what you play the game for, and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players has been an incredible honour," Finch said.

Finch said he is hopeful of playing franchise cricket, insisting that it is only the "international cricket that I'm walking away from at the moment." "I'm hoping to play in The Hundred (in the UK) because that's a competition I was excited about for a couple of years, but then didn't get the opportunity with COVID and then some tours that came up. And, if anything else pops up and it's at the right time, I'd be interested," he said.

Finch, who has represented nine Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, will also be commentating during the upcoming season of the league and the ICC World Cup in India later this year. "Plus, I've been lucky enough to sign with Star India for some commentary through the IPL and the 50-over World Cup, so that will be good fun. I've loved the broadcast side since I've done more of it this year and last. You get to sit there and watch cricket and talk about it. It's the best job in the world besides playing," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)