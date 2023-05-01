WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara to play alongside Steven Smith for Sussex to get sneak peek into preparations

WTC Final will be played at The Oval on June 7. Ahead of it, Cheteshwar Pujara and Steven Smith would practice together while playing for Sussex, giving them a sneak peek into their preparations.

Image credit: PTI

Cheteshwar Pujara will get a chance to sneak peek into Steven Smith's preparations ahead of the high-profile ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final starting June 7 as the former Australian skipper gears up to play three English county games for Sussex this month. The WTC final between India and Australia will be held at the Oval from June 7-11. For the record, Pujara is leading Sussex in the red ball tournament. The skipper at No. 3, followed by Smith at No. 4, could be one of the most high-profile combinations in Division 2 of the English County Championship.

Image credit: PTI

The three matches that Smith is expected to play for Sussex will be away games against Worcestershire (May 4-7), Leicestershire (May 11-14) and home against Glamorgan (May 18-122) as a part of his preparation for the WTC final and the marquee Ashes battle against England, starting June 16. "We have spoken, but we have played against each other most of the time. It is never for the same team, so having him on the same side will be exciting. I will try to get his thoughts and know him better," Pujara told Sussex Cricket after the recent game against Gloucestershire. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Is Rohit Sharma looking to go on a short rest? Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher replies

Image credit: PTI

Pujara admitted that playing alongside Smith would be mixed feelings, with whom he would be locked in a tough fight within three weeks of sharing the dressing room. "We will be playing the WTC final, so there will be mixed feelings. We always have good battles, but we are good friends off the field," he added.

Image credit: Getty