IPL 2023: Is Rohit Sharma looking to go on a short rest? Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher replies

IPL 2023 has seen Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in mediocre form, while some experts have suggested he go on a short break to stay afresh for the WTC Final in June. Here's what MI coach Mark Boucher has to say.

Five-tive former record champion Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher on Saturday said team captain Rohit Sharma has not asked for rest in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but will look into it if he does. Rohit has featured regularly in what has been an ordinary campaign for MI in the IPL this year, with the five-time winners currently placed at the eighth spot at the halfway mark and requiring a lot to do to move up the standings.

Batting legend Sunil Gavakasar had recently suggested that MI and India captain Rohit take a break from the IPL to keep himself fresh for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia from June 7-11 at The Oval in London. "No, I don't think he should take a rest. That's not my call to make. We want Rohit playing because he's an excellent player and a leader," Boucher told the media ahead of MI's clash against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai on Sunday.

"If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says you know, I need a bit of a break', then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn't done that. So, yes, at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play," Boucher said.

Boucher admitted that MI has returned to the drawing board to discuss their death overs bowling after conceding 96 runs in the last five overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), followed by 70 runs off four overs against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) to end up on the losing side in both the games.

"The first game, if we look at it, I spoke about dominating the most of it rather than in that short little period. We repeated that in the second game, which is something that if it happens once, it is a mistake, but if it happens twice, it is something we need to address. We have addressed it in meetings. There are many different ideas on how we will try and not do that again," Boucher said.

The MI coach confirmed that Jofra Archer went to Belgium for a 'minor surgery'. "Yes, he was [in Belgium for surgery]. I believe it was a minor surgery. I think he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection," he said.

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult, released from New Zealand's central contract last year, which allowed him to play in various other leagues worldwide, said that he was desperate to play in the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup in India. "Of course, [I am] desperate to play in ODI World Cup. It is one of the biggest events in the calendar. My sole focus is on IPL at the moment, and if things work out [well], I am 100 per cent I want to be there," Boult said.

The left-arm New Zealand bowler praised young RR batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel for their impressive batting in this IPL. "Those guys are just confident. They are realistic. They go out and play their natural game. It has been great to come here early, and I have seen the hard work that has gone in before the IPL started. They played with freedom and played some great innings. Yashasvi is an incredible find and the one to watch out for in India. He has played some great knocks already," he added.

Boult also described Royals captain Sanju Samson as one of the best batters in India and a good thinker of the game. He said he wanted to be aggressive with the new ball, which resulted in plenty of wickets for him at the start of innings. "I am just trying to pitch the ball up. There has been a little swing around, and Wankhede [Stadium] is one place where I have enjoyed bowling. I try to keep it simple and be as aggressive as possible," he assumed.

"It is everyone's race. There have been a few great games so far, and [we are] only at the halfway mark. Every team is pushing for those eight or nine wins to get to the top two, but we are just taking it game-by-game," he speculated. The Kiwi pacer said he would like a few rules to help the bowlers, too, after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) crossed the 250-run mark against PBKS on Friday.

"When we saw 200 runs being scored, it was terrific, and now 250 is well within reach. Who knows about 300? Regarding those subtle rule changes that keep popping up, I would not mind a couple of them to favour the bowlers in some respect. The game has been so good to have the super sub with the bat, it effectively gives the team another batsman to chase these scores, and it is no surprise that we are seeing such great scores at the moment," he concluded.