ICC World Cup 2023 likely between October 5 and November 19; Ahmedabad to host Final: Reports

ICC World Cup 2023 will be held in India and is expected between October 5 and November 19, while Ahmedabad is all set to host the final.

Image credit: Getty

The ongoing year will see the marquee cricketing event, the 2023 ICC World Cup, being held in India. While the dates for the competition are yet to be confirmed, as per ESPNcricinfo, it is set to run between October 5 and November 19. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the publication that around 12 venues have been shortlisted for the event, including Ahmedabad, which will be hosting the grand finale.

As for the other 11 venues of the tournament, they are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai. Ten sides would contest the competition, with 48 matches to be played throughout, including three knockout games across 46 days. The venues for the warm-up matches are yet to be finalised.

