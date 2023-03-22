IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia will clash in the final Chennai ODI to decide who emerges as the series winner, while we present the best fantasy XI picks, probable XI, along with prediction, where to watch live streaming and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Team India is still reeling from its horrendous outing against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. It suffered a brutal 10-wicket thrashing and lost by the most balls to spare in its One-Day International (ODI) history. However, the hosts would look to put things aside and start afresh in the decider, as it takes on the visitors in the final ODI at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium Chennai on Wednesday. Ahead of the same, we present the best fantasy XI picks and probable XI, along with predictions, where to watch live streaming and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
    AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott/Ashton Agar/Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI - Dravid reveals 17-18 players narrowed down for World Cup 2023; sympathetic towards SKY

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Head and Marsh
    Both batters have been rock-solid at the top as openers and would aim to continue their dominance in the same fashion, with the balanced Chepauk track aiding them to some extent. Marsh's impactfulness makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeeper: Rahul
    He is the man in the better form of all in the department. While he was decent in the opening ODI, he perished in the second but is expected to bounce back in the third, given the balanced Chepauk wicket.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Australia's Ellis cherishes being able to rub shoulders with Starc

    All-rounders: Pandya, Jadeja and Stonis
    The trio have been super-effective across departments. While Pandya and Stoinis can dominate with their explosive batting and sheer pace, Jadeja can play composedly with the bat, while his leg-spins are lethal as always.

    Bowlers: Starc (c), Siraj, Shami, Abbot and Ellis
    As for the bowlers, we have an all-out pace attack, given that the Chennai track is best-suited for pacers, while Starc's deadliness in any condition, especially on a pace-friendly Chepauk wicket makes, besides his sheer dominance in Visakhapatnam, makes him the undisputed skipper.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI - Indian top-order and Suryakumar Yadav in focus ahead of ultimate decider

    Match details
    Date and day:     March 22, 2023 (Wednesday)
    Venue: MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium, Chennai
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with better smartness and judgement about the conditions

