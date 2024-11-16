THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Lifestyle
The tuatara's scientific name is Sphenodon punctatus. It is the only surviving species from a lineage that dates back 200 million years to the dinosaur era.
A tuatara can grow up to 24 to 31 inches long and weigh up to 1 kg (2.2 lbs). Its color can be greenish brown.
The tuatara has a "third eye" on top of its head called the parietal eye. It is used to absorb UV rays.
Its tooth arrangement is unique. The upper jaw has two rows of teeth, with a single row on the lower jaw.
A tuatara can live for over 100 years, significantly longer than the average reptile lifespan of 60 to 100 years.
Female tuataras lay eggs every 2 to 5 years, laying up to 19 eggs at a time.
Tuataras are now found only on a few islands in New Zealand, away from human settlements and predators like rats.
This reptile preys on insects, beetles, other small reptiles, and seabird eggs.
Tuataras are found in cooler climates and can tolerate temperatures up to 28°C (82°F).
The tuatara is an endangered species, and conservation efforts are ongoing.
The tuatara is considered a cultural treasure of New Zealand, having existed on Earth for millions of years.
Tuatara resemble chameleons in body structure, but they are distinct species with notable differences.