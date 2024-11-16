Lifestyle

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Tuatara Species

The tuatara's scientific name is Sphenodon punctatus. It is the only surviving species from a lineage that dates back 200 million years to the dinosaur era.

Tuatara's Physical Characteristics

A tuatara can grow up to 24 to 31 inches long and weigh up to 1 kg (2.2 lbs). Its color can be greenish brown.

The Only Creature with a Third Eye

The tuatara has a "third eye" on top of its head called the parietal eye. It is used to absorb UV rays.

Strong Teeth for Hunting

Its tooth arrangement is unique. The upper jaw has two rows of teeth, with a single row on the lower jaw.

Tuatara Lifespan

A tuatara can live for over 100 years, significantly longer than the average reptile lifespan of 60 to 100 years.

Female Tuatara Pregnancy

Female tuataras lay eggs every 2 to 5 years, laying up to 19 eggs at a time.

Tuatara's Remaining Habitat

Tuataras are now found only on a few islands in New Zealand, away from human settlements and predators like rats.

Tuatara's Diet

This reptile preys on insects, beetles, other small reptiles, and seabird eggs.

Tuatara's Temperature Sensitivity

Tuataras are found in cooler climates and can tolerate temperatures up to 28°C (82°F).

Tuatara: An Endangered Species

The tuatara is an endangered species, and conservation efforts are ongoing.

Tuatara: A Remnant of Earth's History

The tuatara is considered a cultural treasure of New Zealand, having existed on Earth for millions of years.

Tuatara's Resemblance to Chameleons

Tuatara resemble chameleons in body structure, but they are distinct species with notable differences.

