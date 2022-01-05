  • Facebook
    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    India is having a great Test series in South Africa. Meanwhile, India's win in the opening Test has seen some happening in the ICC Test Rankings. Virat Kohli has dropped extremely low.

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles-ayh

    It has been a great start for India in the three-Test series against South Africa for the 2021-22 Freedom Trophy. The visitors won the opening Test at Centurion Park, as they have gained the upper hand in its pursuit of a historic first-ever Test series win. Meanwhile, the team, along with wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, has impacted the ICC Test Rankings.

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles-ayh

    Rahul scored 123 in the first innings in Centurion and gained 18 places in the batters ranking to rise to the 31st spot. His opening partner Mayank Agrawal, who played a decent innings of 60 in the same, has climbed a place to the 11th spot, while Ajinkya Rahane Rahane has jumped a couple of places to the 25th. On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli has dropped a couple of places to ninth.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles-ayh

    Among other Indian batters, Rishabh Pant is down two spots to 16th, while Cheteshwar Pujara loses five places and is placed 22nd. As for the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin maintains his second spot, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained three places to break into the top ten and is ranked ninth. Seamer Mohammed Shami has risen a couple of places to 17th.

    ICC Test Rankings: After Centurion heroics, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli stumbles-ayh

    Considering the all-rounders department, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja remain in the second and third spots, respectively, with no other significant changes. As for the top-ranked sides, India is the table-topper, with 124 rating points, while New Zealand's opening Test loss to Bangladesh has dropped it to the second.

