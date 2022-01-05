  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    India finished Day 2 of the Wanderers Test against South Africa on top. Shardul Thakur claimed a seven-for to headline the day. Here, we analyse the talking points.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Johannesburg, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It was a top show by India on Day 2 of the second Test in the Freedom Series 2021-22 against South Africa. The hosts managed to take the lead, but India quickly overshadowed it, while pacer Shardul Thakur was the talk of the day with his seven-wicket haul. Here, we analyse the talking points from the day.

    Shardul Thakur - The Lord of Indian bowling?
    Thakur claimed a seven-for to display his sheer dominance. He came in and bowled some extra over, with fellow pacer Mohammad Siraj not being fit to bowl, with a niggle in his legs. However, Siraj's loss turned out to be Thakur's gain, as he utilised the opportunity to the fullest, scripting a plethora of records. Fans have already started terming him 'The Lord'.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials

    Protea's intent is a welcome sign
    The Protea batters batted with more intent in this Test than in centurion. With skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma scoring half-centuries each, along with the middle-order displaying connotation, things became better for the side. Although the lead might not have been enough to hold on to, this can give them a renewed home of winning this Test and drawling level.

    The ghost of 2018 making way
    In an attractive observation that we have seen, the game is moving in the same flow as the 2018 Test. While India was bowled out for below 200, SA took a marginal lead before the Indians went all guns blazing with the bat in the second. In this Test, India is off to a terrific start in the second innings, scoring 85/2, with a lead of 58. However, it would be critical to see how it manages the opening session on Day 3.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test - Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate

    Chetweshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane face their litmus test
    Pujara is already out and seems to be in good touch in the second innings, compared to the first. However, to keep his place in the following Test, he will have to at least score 50-plus, possibly within the 80s or 90s. The same goes for Rahane here. Notably, the latter tends to gel under pressure. Let's hope things happen as the Indian fans expect in this innings.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
