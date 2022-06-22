Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC explains reasons behind not having e-auction for Media Rights tender

    First Published Jun 22, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    The ICC has released its initial Invitation To Tender (ITT) for its media rights post 2023. However, it would not be having an e-auction, unlike the IPL, and has explained its reason.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    After the Indian Premier League (IPL) drew lucrative media rights from its 2023-24 cycle, it is time for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to seal its media rights deal post 2023. ICC’s current media rights deal with Star Sports for the sub-continent ends after the ICC World Cup 2023. On the same note, the ICC wants to begin its new media rights deal with the sub-continent region, which will likely draw the most lucrative bid of all territories. However, it has decided against having an e-auction, a process that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) used for the IPL.

    Image credit: Getty

    Explaining the reason for the same, the ICC inferred its intricacy regarding the rights. ICC’s chief commercial officer Anurag Dahiya stated, “It would be wrong to say there is no transparency. We are not using the e-auction clearly because we have a complicated set of rights. We are inviting sealed bids, a methodology we employed in the past. It is not a straightforward single territory and single package of rights. We have different combinations.”

    ALSO READ: PCB to hold discussions with other cricket boards over IPL's proposed window in ICC's FTP calendar

    Image credit: Getty

    “We sell men’s and women’s rights separately and test the market for four and eight years. And then there is the packaging of digital and TV. To address all that, an e-auction is too complicated. That is why we have remained with a sealed bid methodology. It is not unusual what we are doing,” added Dahiya, reports IANS.

    Image credit: Getty

    The ICC has done away with its composite global bid for all regions and has not fixed a base price, while the winners would be announced during September’s opening week, with the bid deadline being August 22. “Our philosophy has been to have direct contact with the broadcasters who have been servicing our fans. To achieve that, we thought it was best to go territory by territory,” Dahiya concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here is how Indian sportspersons celebrated-ayh

    International Yoga Day 2022: Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here's how Indian sportspersons celebrated

    Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup: Dravid snt

    Dinesh Karthik opens up lot of options going into T20 World Cup: Dravid

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu snt

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu

    Despite lacklustre show, coach Dravid backs Rishabh Pant; says integral part of future plans snt

    Despite lacklustre show, coach Dravid backs Rishabh Pant; says integral part of future plans

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu gives goosebumps as Mithali Raj; inspiring story of female cricketer RBA

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu rocks as Mithali Raj; will it give tough fight to Chakda Xpress?

    Recent Stories

    Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security; CRPF commandos guard presidential nominee

    Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security; CRPF commandos guard presidential nominee

    Ambubachi Mela to begin today; devotees and sadhus gather at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple - adt

    Ambubachi Mela to begin today; devotees and sadhus gather at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas giving Adipurush's producers trouble? Here's what we know

    Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23 - adt

    Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

    Opinion Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

    Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon