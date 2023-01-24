Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE: Australia enters semis after battling past Spain

Hockey World Cup 2023: The quarterfinals are happening on Tuesday. Australia has become the first to enter the semis following a stiff competition against Spain and winning it 4-3.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is in its knockout stages, as from Tuesday, the quarterfinals went underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The opening game of the day happened between Australia and Spain, and the former had to dig deep to churn out a 4-3 win. It began in the 20th minute, with Spain earning the lead through Xavier Gispert, followed by Marc Recasens four minutes later, as the authority was doubled. At the stroke of the half-time break, Flynn Ogilvie gave the Australians their opening goal, as the Spaniards led 2-1. Meanwhile, a couple of minutes into the second half, skipper Aran Zalewski pulled back the equaliser.

Image credit: PTI