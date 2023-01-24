Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE: Australia enters semis after battling past Spain

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 7:04 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The quarterfinals are happening on Tuesday. Australia has become the first to enter the semis following a stiff competition against Spain and winning it 4-3.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is in its knockout stages, as from Tuesday, the quarterfinals went underway at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The opening game of the day happened between Australia and Spain, and the former had to dig deep to churn out a 4-3 win. It began in the 20th minute, with Spain earning the lead through Xavier Gispert, followed by Marc Recasens four minutes later, as the authority was doubled. At the stroke of the half-time break, Flynn Ogilvie gave the Australians their opening goal, as the Spaniards led 2-1. Meanwhile, a couple of minutes into the second half, skipper Aran Zalewski pulled back the equaliser.

    Image credit: PTI

    The next minute, Jeremy Hayward gave the Aussies the lead, while he doubled it in the 37th. Although Spanish skipper Marc Miralles pulled one back for Spain four minutes later, the Kangaroos held on to their defence to see off the rest of the game and enter the semis. The contest saw a couple of bookings, with Gerard Clapes being green-carded on the 29th while Lachlan Sharp saw the same colour on the 56th. Australia will now face the winner of the England-Germany clash on Wednesday, while NZ goes home.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers Round-up - Germany, South Korea emerge victorious, enter quarterfinals

