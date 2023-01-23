Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers LIVE: Germany ousts France to enter quarterfinal

Hockey World Cup 2023: The crossovers continue on Monday, as Germany took on France and hammered the latter 5-1 to sail into the quarterfinal.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup continues with the crossovers stage, as matches for the same were held on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The opening game was between Germany and France, as the former pummelled the latter 5-1, sealing its place in the quarterfinal while knocking the opponent out of the event. It all began in the 15th minute, with Marco Miltkau netting the opener for the Germans, followed by Niklas Wellen four minutes later and skipper Mats Grambusch in the 24th. The next minute, Moritz Trompertz fired in the fourth through a penalty corner before François Goyet converted a PC for the French in the 58th, which was its consolation goal.

Germany sealed the conquest in style, as Gonzalo Peillat scored the ultimate winner through a PC a couple of minutes later, at the stoppage time. It would not be taking in England in the quarters on Wednesday, where France takes on Wales in the Classification round on Thursday.

ALSO READ: HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 - ARE OVERDEPENDENCE ON HARMANPREET AND HARDIK'S INJURY RESPONSIBLE FOR INDIA'S OUSTER?