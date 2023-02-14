Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Happy valentines my wifey' - Prithvi Shaw confirms relationship with Nidhi Tapadia in now-deleted Insta story

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Prithvi Shaw and Nidhi Tapadia have engaged in lovely-dovey conversation exchanges on social media for quite some time. However, on Tuesday's Valentine's Day, he confirmed his relationship with her in a now-deleted Instagram story.

    Prithvi Shaw,Nidhi Tapadia

    Young Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has long been rumoured to be dating Indian actress Nidhi Tapadia, as the two regularly share lovely posts for each other, with heart emojis in the comment section by both. As the world celebrates Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Shaw might have confirmed a development regarding his personal life.

    On Tuesday, Shaw shared a story on his Instagram handle, where he posted two pictures with Tapadia while the two make faces at each other. In one of the photos, he captioned, "Happy Valentine's my wifey @nidhhitapadiaa," right before deleting it after some time. However, the world had already caught a glimpse of it, and screenshots went viral on social media.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'That's probably what gets Smith pretty focused' - Carey defends after Border criticism

    Image credit: Instagram

    Although Shaw did refer to Tapadia as his wife, the two still need to be engaged and get married. Nevertheless, the story did confirm that the two are indeed dating each other, and it would be soon that the couple decides to make it official. As for when it all began, judging by their social media activity, it might have started in 2020, as it was after Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 that they became pretty active in sharing lovely posts on social platforms.

