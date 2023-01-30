'Happy that my daughter is a part of that win' - Parshavi Chopra's father on INDW U-19 T20WC triumph
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India has emerged victorious, having tamed England brutally in the final. Meanwhile, Parshavi Chopra's father is delighted about her daughter making the country and her family proud.
Image credit: Getty
Father of Parshavi Chopra, who finished as India's leading wicket-taker during its 2023 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup conquest, toiled to hide tears of happiness after his daughter made the whole nation proud with her performance in South Africa. Leg-break spinner Parshavi finished the competition with 11 wickets in six contests. India defeated England by seven wickets in the event's final in Potchefstroom, with Parshavi finishing with figures of 2/13 in the final versus England.
"It's a historic win, and we are delighted that our girl's team made us and the entire country proud by winning the first-ever U-19 T20 World Cup. I am happy that my daughter participated in that win and performed well. Cricket is in our DNA. [But], it is the first step towards success. She [Parshavi] has to go a long way. Age is no bar for learning, but we are proud today that our daughter is known worldwide," her father, Gaurav, said.
ALSO READ: ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 - India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted
Image credit: PTI
Parshavi's mother, Sheetal, added: "She has made the entire family proud. She is the only girl child in the family, but she overtook all. Expectations rose, but we were happy that she took two wickets and India played well and fielded well." After India's rich win in the final, Parshvi's family also gloried, footing to the drum tunes in their traditional home in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI)