'Happy that my daughter is a part of that win' - Parshavi Chopra's father on INDW U-19 T20WC triumph

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India has emerged victorious, having tamed England brutally in the final. Meanwhile, Parshavi Chopra's father is delighted about her daughter making the country and her family proud.

Image credit: Getty

Father of Parshavi Chopra, who finished as India's leading wicket-taker during its 2023 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup conquest, toiled to hide tears of happiness after his daughter made the whole nation proud with her performance in South Africa. Leg-break spinner Parshavi finished the competition with 11 wickets in six contests. India defeated England by seven wickets in the event's final in Potchefstroom, with Parshavi finishing with figures of 2/13 in the final versus England.

"It's a historic win, and we are delighted that our girl's team made us and the entire country proud by winning the first-ever U-19 T20 World Cup. I am happy that my daughter participated in that win and performed well. Cricket is in our DNA. [But], it is the first step towards success. She [Parshavi] has to go a long way. Age is no bar for learning, but we are proud today that our daughter is known worldwide," her father, Gaurav, said.

