    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: The maiden final of the event saw India going up against England in Potchefstroom. However, the latter was outplayed, as the former raced through to a title win by seven wickets, while the supporters were ecstatic.

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India decimates England by 7 wickets, supporters delighted
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    India on Sunday won its maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title in women's cricket, as many enthusiastic and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural Women's U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event. India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

    "It is just a proud moment. It's our first world cup," said Trisha with stumps in hand after the memorable win. The win on Sunday also reaffirms India's dominance at the U-19 level, with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year. India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday. It blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I - Still no Shaw as India asked to field first; Chahal comes in

    While Sadhu showed that Indian women's pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra continued her dream run as she snapped two for 13. Archana Devi also scalped 2/17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali(1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each as England was all at sea after being asked to take the first strike.

    Following a pep talk from India's Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India came out with a specific plan. It executed it perfectly as England's innings never really took off after being reduced to 16/3 in four overs. Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker returned to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the 3rd over.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'INDIAN SIDE IS POWERFUL; ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO DEFEAT IN HOME CONDITIONS' - IAN CHAPPELL

    Her opening and team's best batter in the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat, was back in the hut after giving a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership. With four runs needed, Trisha was cleaned up by Stonehouse, as Tiwari knocked off the winning runs.

    Besides Shafali, Richa Ghosh was the other international cricketer in the U-19 squad. Earlier, Sadhu bowled 20 dot balls in her quota of four overs. She struck in the fourth ball of the innings with a superb caught and bowled effort to get rid of Liberty Heap (0). Spinner Archana then cleaned up Niamh Fiona Holland (10), while Gongadi Trisha pulled off a sensational catch to get rid of Grace Scrivens (4) to hand Archana her second wicket.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Sadhu could have added another wicket to her name, but senior pro-Richa dropped a regulation catch of Ryana Macdonald Gay, who had edged an away-going ball. The Bengal pacer, however, didn't have to wait longer as she went through the gates of Seren Smale (3) next. Macdonald Gay played a couple of hits to the fence to ease the pressure but in-form leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra then got into the act, trapping Charis Pavely (2) in front of the wicket, as England lost half its side for 39 in 10 overs.

    Left-arm spinner Kashyap kept things tight at the other end as Chopra removed Macdonald Gay, with Archana taking a superb one-handed catch with a full dive at extra cover. India's fielding was exemplary in the big game. With England at 46/6 in 12 overs, skipper Shafali brought herself in, but Alexa Stonehouse hit her for a rare boundary.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I - Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Soumya was then in action as her direct hit found Josephine Groves short by a big margin, leaving England at 53/7. Shafali and Richa then combined to pile further misery on England, producing a stumping effort. Kashyap then removed Stonehouse, with Sonam taking a dolly at the cover.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 8:28 PM IST
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Still no Shaw as India asked to field first; Chahal comes in

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions' - Ian Chappell

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I: Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Marcus Stoinis believes in-form Virat Kohli could be biggest threat

    Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, shot at by policeman, succumbs to bullet wounds

    BJP leader Sushil Modi calls Bihar CM 'liability' says, 'no coalition with Nitish Kumar in future'

    Paris Olympics 2024: Asian Games 2023 to act as hockey qualifiers, confirms FIH president Ikram Tayyab

    The Hindenburg challenge before Gautam Adani and his empire

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Social media shocked as Netherlands pounds Australia 3-1 to take 3rd spot

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

