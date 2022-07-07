MS Dhoni turns 41: 5 forgotten facts about the former Indian captain

One of the greatest captains in cricket history, MS Dhoni, turns 41 on Thursday. Here’s looking at five lesser-known facts about the great man.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has had one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history. The wicketkeeper-batter has become synonymous with calmness, as he led India to an ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and ICC T20 World cup win during his stint as captain. Here’s looking at five lesser-known facts about the Legend:

How he was discovered

Dhoni was discovered through the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) small-town talent-spotting initiative in 2003 when he played for Jharkhand in a match at Jamshedpur. Former India batter Prakash Podder noticed Dhoni and recommended him to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Has received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan

Dhoni is on a list of highly-esteemed sportspeople who have received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. After captaining India to their first world cup win (T20) in over 27 years in 2007, Dhoni was awarded the Khel Ratna. The captain received the Padma Shri a few years later, and near the end of his international career, he received the Padma.

The most expensive player in the 2008 edition of the IPL

In the first-ever edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni was the most expensive player in the auction, as the wicketkeeper-batter was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for $1.5 million. With four IPL titles under Dhoni's captaincy, it's fair to say it was a good investment.

Involved with the Army

In 2011, Dhoni became the first Indian cricketer to be conferred the rank of honorary lieutenant colonel. He often visits the army camps and stays with them.

