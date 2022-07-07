Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni turns 41: 5 forgotten facts about the former Indian captain

    First Published Jul 7, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    One of the greatest captains in cricket history, MS Dhoni, turns 41 on Thursday. Here’s looking at five lesser-known facts about the great man.

    Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has had one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history. The wicketkeeper-batter has become synonymous with calmness, as he led India to an ICC World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and ICC T20 World cup win during his stint as captain. Here’s looking at five lesser-known facts about the Legend:

    How he was discovered
    Dhoni was discovered through the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) small-town talent-spotting initiative in 2003 when he played for Jharkhand in a match at Jamshedpur. Former India batter Prakash Podder noticed Dhoni and recommended him to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

    Has received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan
    Dhoni is on a list of highly-esteemed sportspeople who have received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. After captaining India to their first world cup win (T20) in over 27 years in 2007, Dhoni was awarded the Khel Ratna. The captain received the Padma Shri a few years later, and near the end of his international career, he received the Padma.

    The most expensive player in the 2008 edition of the IPL
    In the first-ever edition of the IPL, MS Dhoni was the most expensive player in the auction, as the wicketkeeper-batter was bought by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for $1.5 million. With four IPL titles under Dhoni’s captaincy, it’s fair to say it was a good investment.

    Involved with the Army
    In 2011, Dhoni became the first Indian cricketer to be conferred the rank of honorary lieutenant colonel. He often visits the army camps and stays with them.

    Mega investments
    The twin World Cup-winning captain has invested in or owned multiple Indian sports teams, such as Chennaiyan FC (CFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL), Ranchi Rays (RR) in the Hockey India League (HIL), and Mahi Racing Team India in the Supersport World Championship. Besides sports, the former captain has also invested in digital ledger startup Khatabook and Organic Farming. Most recently, Dhoni became an ambassador and investor for Garuda Aerospace, the biggest drone company in India.

