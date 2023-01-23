KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Are MS Dhoni, Salman Khan on the guest list?

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding is set to take place on Monday. While many celebrities will be on the guest list, fans wonder if MS Dhoni and Salman Khan will grace the event.

Image credit: Instagram

Indian cricket and the Bollywood industry are buzzing regarding marriage, as India's wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul is getting hitched to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty at the latter's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. After reportedly dating each other for years, the two are finally tying the know. Also, Athiya's father and renowned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty hinted that the two had been together for quite some time and would eventually marry each other at some point. Now that the day has arrived, it is expected to be a grand wedding, with many celebrities expected to grace the event with their presence. Meanwhile, fans have been left wondering if top actor Salman Khan and legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni are on the guest list.

Image credit: Instagram

If reports are to be believed, the wedding has 100 guests on the list, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni. Also, it has been revealed that the wedding will have a no-phone policy, suggesting that the families want to keep the marriage extremely private. The preparations for the grand event have been undergoing since Saturday. ALSO READ: ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL'S WEDDING UPDATE: FROM GUESTS TO FOOD TO SHAADI ATTIRE- READ DETAIL

Image credit: KL Rahul/Facebook

Besides the above said guests, other top celebrities include Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Krishna Shroff and noted photographer Rohan Shreshta. The theme of the marriage supposedly happens to be South Indians, given that both families have Karnataka roots. The guests would be served delicacies on banana leaves.

Image credit: Instagram