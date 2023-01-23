Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: Salman Khan and MS Dhoni will be among the guests at the wedding. Today, January 23, the pair will marry.

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    We can hardly wait for this big Bollywood shaadi! Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who have been dating for four years, are getting married today, January 23, at Suniel Shetty's Khandala villa. Their wedding planning began on January 21. According to sources, Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding would be attended by just 100 people, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and MS Dhoni. Not only that, but the pair have set a no-phone policy for their visitors.

    Athiya and KL Rahul's Guests 
    According to estimations, around 100 people will attend the wedding. Following Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rules, the couple has imposed a no-phone policy. The wedding guests are said to include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff. Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were photographed during the wedding.

    Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding cuisine
    The wedding guests of Athiya and KL Rahul will be given traditional South Indian food. Suniel Shetty was born in Mulki, Mangalore, into a Tulu-speaking Bunt family. Their wedding guests will be treated to a sumptuous South Indian buffet. In keeping with tradition, visitors will be given lunch on banana leaves.

    Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding dress
    Sabyasachi, an excellent celebrity wedding designer, will create a traditional bride and groom attire for the pair. The pair would choose white and gold because most brides and grooms in South Indian weddings wear these two colours.

    Athiya and KL Rahul wedding pheras
    The wedding vows at 4 pm today in the presence of their family and close friends. Following the rituals, they will pose for the media and paparazzi at 6:30 pm.

    While the wedding has been a well-guarded secret, IndiaToday.in has discovered exclusively that the pre-wedding celebrations began on January 21 evening with a modest cocktail event. Mehendi and haldi were applied on January 22. The celebration is taking place at Shetty's Khandala home. On January 23, the wedding wows will be exchanged among close family and friends. Following the ceremony, both families and the couple will have a grand wedding reception for their friends and industry colleagues in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

    Athiya and KL Rahul love story: 
    In 2019, Athiya Shetty met KL Rahul through mutual acquaintances. They allegedly hit it off right away and became buddies. After they shared their adorable images on social media, rumours of their love affair spread like wildfire. Athiya did make their relationship on Instagram official, but none of them has publicly acknowledged their connection.

    We congratulate Athiya and KL Rahul!

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
