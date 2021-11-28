  • Facebook
    Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's latest style quotient (SEE PICTURES)

    First Published Nov 28, 2021, 1:20 PM IST
    Hardik Pandya is on a break and is likely to be back to the domestic circuit to regain his form. However, his wife Natasa Stankovic continued to raise her style quotient.

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not in the best of forms. He has been dropped from India's limited-overs side and will return to the domestic circuit to regain his form. However, he continues to have a decent, lovely and wonderful life with his Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, delighting the fans.

    Recently, Natasa shared a couple of stylish and sumptuous pictures of hers. In the photo, she is seen wearing a black dress with a leg-cut piece, holding her side bag, as she stands in front of a butterfly art on a wall. She pretends to be a butterfly herself, while the art seems to have been prepared using plastic toys.

     

    In the other photo, she poses in the same dress, with the same bag, as she stands facing the fall. She indeed looks beautiful and fashionable, while her high heels also make her look chicer. She did not caption the post, while fans commented on it, mostly with fire emojis, indicating that she had set social media on fire with her glowing images.

    Natasa is back in India after spending time with Pandya in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his stint for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In one of her pictures from the gulf, she was seen sitting on the sand of a beach in Dubai, bathing in the sun, looking simple yet elegant.

