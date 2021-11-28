Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's latest style quotient (SEE PICTURES)

Hardik Pandya is on a break and is likely to be back to the domestic circuit to regain his form. However, his wife Natasa Stankovic continued to raise her style quotient.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not in the best of forms. He has been dropped from India's limited-overs side and will return to the domestic circuit to regain his form. However, he continues to have a decent, lovely and wonderful life with his Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, delighting the fans.

Recently, Natasa shared a couple of stylish and sumptuous pictures of hers. In the photo, she is seen wearing a black dress with a leg-cut piece, holding her side bag, as she stands in front of a butterfly art on a wall. She pretends to be a butterfly herself, while the art seems to have been prepared using plastic toys. ALSO READ: CUTENESS ALERT - Hardik Pandya's son Agastya enjoys playful outing with Natasa Stankovic in Dubai beach

In the other photo, she poses in the same dress, with the same bag, as she stands facing the fall. She indeed looks beautiful and fashionable, while her high heels also make her look chicer. She did not caption the post, while fans commented on it, mostly with fire emojis, indicating that she had set social media on fire with her glowing images.

