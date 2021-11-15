CUTENESS ALERT: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya enjoys playful outing with Natasa Stankovic in Dubai beach (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya is seemingly back in the domestic circuit due to a poor run of form. However, his son Agastya enjoys his time with his mother, Natasa Stankovic, as he recently did at a Dubai beach.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has had an average time for Team India in the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he failed to help his side qualify for the semis. Earlier, he had a poor outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Mumbai Indians (MI). Consequently, he has been reportedly dropped from the Indian team for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand, starting Wednesday.

As a result, he is likely to head back to the domestic circuit to nurture himself up and aim to make a return to the international course. However, his demotion seems to be hardly affecting his personal life, especially his son Agastya. The one-year-old was with Pandya and his Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the T20WC and IPL 2021.

Recently, Natasa shared a video where Agastya is seen playing on the beach in Dubai. As he walks onto the water, he keeps throwing and picking up his small rubber toy, which happens to be an elephant. He seems to be highly comfortable by stepping onto the cold waters. Natasa captioned the post with a blue heart and synchronised it with the Under the Sea song from The Little Mermaid.

Agastya had also celebrated Haloween in the gulf, as he was seen wandering in the team hotel wearing a white robe with 'Boo' written on it, while he also went giving 'trick or treat'. He and Natasa also had a cute and cuddling time together. It is evident by their pictures below, which were clicked on the bed of their team hotel.