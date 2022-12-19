BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness - Reports

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India will be determined to come out on top against Bangladesh in the final Dhaka Test from Thursday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has failed to gain full match fitness and has been ruled out of the Test.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. He still needs to fully recover from a thumb injury during the preceding One-Day International (ODI) series. Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. India had lost the ODI series 1-2. India won the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram, with wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul leading the team in Rohit's absence. Rohit had travelled back to Mumbai to see a specialist following his injury.

"He [Rohit] is yet to travel to Dhaka for the second Test. His webbing is sore, and there is still some pain. It is unlikely he will play," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told PTI. India will be pressing for another win as they aim to reach their second straight ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final. ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

