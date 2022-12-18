BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India tamed Bangladesh by 188 runs in the opening Chittagong Test without Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has clarified that the former's status for the second Dhaka Test would be known in a day or two.

Injured skipper Rohit Sharma's availability for the second Test against Bangladesh starting December 22 in Dhaka will be known in a day or two, stand-in India captain KL Rahul said on Sunday. Rohit, who led India in one of the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the preceding series, was ruled out of the first Test. India won by 188 runs on Sunday under Rahul's captaincy. Rohit returned to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement.

"About Rohit, we may be able to know [his status] in the next day or two, even though I am not aware of it," Rahul said at the post-match press conference. Rahul termed the first Test win against Bangladesh a complete performance, saying the team did well in all departments and played as a unit.

"Everything stood out. We batted well and bowled well. In fielding also, we took most of the catches that came our way. That is the way you win Test matches. Only one or two people cannot win games. It is for all formats. Kuldeep [Yadav] and [Mohammed] Siraj bowled well in the first innings [of Bangladesh], but others supported them well. In the second innings, Axar [Patel] bowled well, but Kuldeep and Ash [Ravichandran Ashwin] kept the pressure on," added Rahul.

"Umesh [Yadav] and Siraj bowled some excellent spells, kept it tight and beat the bat many times but were unlucky. Everybody did well, and we wanted to do this as a team. The guys who performed well, in particular, also got support from others. Those who are supporting are also important," Rahul continued.

Rahul said the team's culture is about collective needs and not individuals. "Whether you have played 50 Test matches or you are playing your first or second match, it is the same. They don't matter," he said. He said bundling Bangladesh out for 150 in its first innings set up the match for India.

"That gave us a lot of time to try and win the match. The match could have gone for a draw if Bangladesh got 350 in the first innings. In Test cricket, you are not going to get an easy win. We knew that, and we have played enough Test cricket to understand that, at times, the opposition will play better, and we need to respect that. We have to keep doing our job," Rahul declared.

"I am very proud that we showed commitment and intensity throughout the five days. There was a bit of worry coming into the Test about how the body would react and be able to manage on the path for so long and still maintain our focus and intensity, but we did pretty well, winning the first game," acknowledged Rahul.

Rahul said wrist spinner Kuldeep was an asset for the team in pitches, which doesn't offer much assistance to bowlers. "There was not much [on the wicket] for the spinners, and Ash also felt that, but Kuldeep brought a different variety, and that is why we played Kuldeep on a pitch like this," he reckoned.

Rahul said the 1-2 ODI series defeat was a bit disappointing. "We played some good cricket but could not capitalise on the big moments. That was a bit disappointing. It is a completely new format now, new individuals, fresh energy coming in, and you tend to forget what happened in the past, and you try and focus on what we have to do," Rahul sounded.

"Test cricket is something everyone in the dressing room is excited about playing. There is a positive energy in how we look at playing Test cricket and want to win games of cricket. We know that it is challenging, and that is the fun of Test cricket," concluded Rahul.

(With inputs from PTI)