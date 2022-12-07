Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AUS vs WI 2022-23, Adelaide Test (D/N): Smith returns as skipper; Cummins ruled out with injury

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    AUS vs WI 2022-23: Australia and Windies would meet in the second Adelaide Test on Thursday, which would be a day-night affair. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has been ruled out with an injury, while Steven Smith is back as the captain.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Wednesday, Australian top-order batter Steven Smith returned as Australian skipper, with regular captain Pat Cummins failing to recover from an injury, thus being ruled out of the second day-night (D/N) Test against the Windies, starting at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Aussie pacer suffered a quadricep strain and missed the action on the final day of the opening Test at the Perth Stadium, which the hosts won by 164 runs, bagging a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Pacer Scott Boland, 33, was announced Cummins' replacement by Cricket Australia (CA), while Smith has now been promoted to the leadership role for the D/N Test.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Team medical staff commenced Cummins' recovery in Adelaide, but selectors deemed insufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match, which starts tomorrow. Cummins is expected to return for the opening Test match against South Africa in Brisbane," a CA spokesperson said. The opening Test versus South Africa is planned to start on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 29-year-old Cummins had also missed last year's Adelaide Test versus arch-rival England after close COVID-19 contact, and Smith took over the harnesses, leading Australia to profound 275-run success. Boland, averaging 9.55 following his three Ashes Tests last year, is predicted to form the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green.

    (With inputs from PTI)

