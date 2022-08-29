Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'I try to keep things simple' - Pandya after hitting the winning 6

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 8:43 AM IST

    India rode to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup T20. Hardik Pandya hit the winning six, as the Men in Blue got the job done with a couple of balls to spare. He has said that he keeps things simple.

    Image credit: PTI

    When it came to the India-Pakistan clash during Game 2 of the Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, it was nervy and went down to the wire. As the Men in Blue needed seven off the final six deliveries, pressure revolved around both sides. Also, a wicket off the first ball of the over instantly put pressure on the Indians. Nevertheless, all-rounder Hardik Pandya kept calm and ensured that he hammered one enormous shot of orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz to get the job done with just a couple of balls to spare. Consequently, India had its payback from last year's ICC T20 World Cup defeat to the side at this venue.

    Image credit: PTI

    In the meantime, Pandya was both happy and relieved that he got the job done and has banked on keeping things simple. He said after the match, "In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew there was one young bowler and one left-arm spinner. We only needed seven off the last over, but I'd have fancied myself even if we needed 15."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK - Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Image credit: PTI

    "I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple. In bowling, it's important to assess the situation and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake," added Pandya during the post-match presentation.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday net worth personal life education salary drb

    Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: From net worth to salary, know all about the actor

    Astrology Daily Horoscope Predictions for August 29, 2022

    Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2022: Gemini must control anger, Aries must not be overconfident

    Liger weekend box office collection vijay deverakonda Ananya Panday film registers poor performance on Sunday drb

    Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s film registers poor performance over weekend

    Shefali Jariwala turns bridesmaid; actress gives major fashion tips for girls planning their friend's SHAADI RBA

    Shefali Jariwala turns bridesmaid; actress gives major fashion tips for girls planning their friend's SHAADI

    National Sports Day 2022: Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone - 5 Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons-ayh

    National Sports Day 2022: Ranbir to Deepika - 5 Bollywood actors who are avid sportspersons

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon