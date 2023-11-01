Jio World Plaza Launch Event: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others grace glamourous event [PICTURES]
At the Jio World Plaza launch, stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others added glamour to the event. Check out stunning pictures of their elegant presence
Varinder Chawla
At the Jio World Plaza launch, stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others added glamour to the event. Check out stunning pictures of their elegant presence
Varinder Chawla
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma graced the occassion with their usual camaraderie seding the paps to a frenzy as they walked hand-in-hand
Varinder Chawla
Ranveer Singh exuberated confidence when he walked the event carrying his usual charm in a black dhoti pant which he paired with a black shirt, coat and a matt black tie
Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan walked the Red carpet of the event in a golden shimmery attire though she was called out for her awkward ramp walk
Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a black dashing ensemble looking dapper. He wore a black shirt, paired it with black pants and black blazer with patterns
Varinder Chawla
Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in an Anita Dongre attire and exuded confidence when she walked the ramp
Varinder Chawla
Karan Johar walked in the event in a maroon and white velvet bandhgala paired it with black pants. He looked dashing in the ensemble
Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi exuded red hotness when she graced the event in a Red Saree. The canadian beauty looked gracious
Varinder Chawla
The Tiger 3 actress looked graceful in a floral printed blazer-top and slit pants. She kept her makeup minimal
Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora raises temperature as she attends the event in a sheer black dress. She looked stunning in the all-black high neck dress
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance, as always, donning a chic black corset gown with an asymmetrical hem and eye-catching off-shoulder and corset details. The gown featured elegant frill patterns, perfectly complemented by a pair of black bodycon trousers and stylish stilettos
Varinder Chawla
She added grace to the red carpet in a dazzling golden and copper co-ord set, radiating elegance and captivating everyone present at the event. Internet is abuzz with numerous pictures and videos featuring her walking the red carpet, warmly greeting and sharing hugs with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani during the Jio World Plaza launch