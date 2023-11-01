Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio World Plaza Launch Event: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others grace glamourous event [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    At the Jio World Plaza launch, stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others added glamour to the event. Check out stunning pictures of their elegant presence

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    At the Jio World Plaza launch, stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others added glamour to the event. Check out stunning pictures of their elegant presence

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma graced the occassion with their usual camaraderie seding the paps to a frenzy as they walked hand-in-hand

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh exuberated confidence when he walked the event carrying his usual charm in a black dhoti pant which he paired with a black shirt, coat and a matt black tie

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan walked the Red carpet of the event in a golden shimmery attire though she was called out for her awkward ramp walk

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a black dashing ensemble looking dapper. He wore a black shirt, paired it with black pants and black blazer with patterns

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in an Anita Dongre attire and exuded confidence when she walked the ramp

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar walked in the event in a maroon and white velvet bandhgala paired it with black pants. He looked dashing in the ensemble

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi exuded red hotness when she graced the event in a Red Saree. The canadian beauty looked gracious 

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    The Tiger 3 actress looked graceful in a floral printed blazer-top and slit pants. She kept her makeup minimal

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora raises temperature as she attends the event in a sheer black dress. She looked stunning in the all-black high neck dress

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance, as always, donning a chic black corset gown with an asymmetrical hem and eye-catching off-shoulder and corset details. The gown featured elegant frill patterns, perfectly complemented by a pair of black bodycon trousers and stylish stilettos

    article_image12

    Varinder Chawla

    She added grace to the red carpet in a dazzling golden and copper co-ord set, radiating elegance and captivating everyone present at the event. Internet is abuzz with numerous pictures and videos featuring her walking the red carpet, warmly greeting and sharing hugs with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani during the Jio World Plaza launch

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes most followed contestant of the show, reaches 7 million followers RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes most followed contestant of the show, reaches 7 million followers

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha'

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house Abhishek Kumar breaks down (Video) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters house; Abhishek Kumar breaks down (Video)

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-71 November 01 2023 check winning ticket prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-71 November 01 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI says there will not be any fireworks display in Mumbai

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI says there will not be any fireworks display in Mumbai matches

    Maratha quota agitation: Maharashtra CM Shinde calls all-party meet, does not invite Uddhav Thackeray

    Maratha quota agitation: Maharashtra CM Shinde calls all-party meet, does not invite Uddhav Thackeray

    Karnataka ranks 5th in India for road accidents: Over 50000 people died because they did not wear helmets vkp

    Karnataka ranks 5th in India for road accidents: Over 50000 people died because they did not wear helmets

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages in Malayalam to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram anr

    Kerala Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages in Malayalam to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon