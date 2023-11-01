Jio World Plaza Launch Event: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others grace glamourous event [PICTURES]

At the Jio World Plaza launch, stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others added glamour to the event. Check out stunning pictures of their elegant presence

Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma graced the occassion with their usual camaraderie seding the paps to a frenzy as they walked hand-in-hand

Ranveer Singh exuberated confidence when he walked the event carrying his usual charm in a black dhoti pant which he paired with a black shirt, coat and a matt black tie

Sara Ali Khan walked the Red carpet of the event in a golden shimmery attire though she was called out for her awkward ramp walk

Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a black dashing ensemble looking dapper. He wore a black shirt, paired it with black pants and black blazer with patterns

Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in an Anita Dongre attire and exuded confidence when she walked the ramp

Karan Johar walked in the event in a maroon and white velvet bandhgala paired it with black pants. He looked dashing in the ensemble

Nora Fatehi exuded red hotness when she graced the event in a Red Saree. The canadian beauty looked gracious

The Tiger 3 actress looked graceful in a floral printed blazer-top and slit pants. She kept her makeup minimal

Malaika Arora raises temperature as she attends the event in a sheer black dress. She looked stunning in the all-black high neck dress

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance, as always, donning a chic black corset gown with an asymmetrical hem and eye-catching off-shoulder and corset details. The gown featured elegant frill patterns, perfectly complemented by a pair of black bodycon trousers and stylish stilettos

She added grace to the red carpet in a dazzling golden and copper co-ord set, radiating elegance and captivating everyone present at the event. Internet is abuzz with numerous pictures and videos featuring her walking the red carpet, warmly greeting and sharing hugs with Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani during the Jio World Plaza launch