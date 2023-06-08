BMW India unveils all-new sports car M2, priced at Rs 98 lakh

Luxury automaker BMW said it has launched the M2 sports car in the country priced at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact two-door, four-seater high-performance sports car will be available in the country.

The BMW M2, a two-door, four-seater high-performance sports automobile, has been released in India for Rs 98,00,000. From today, the automobile will be offered in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model. The all-new BMW M2 is the pinnacle of driving experience for the purist. A powerful inline 6-cylinder engine works in tandem with the excellent Adaptive M Suspension, which is intended to maximise road contact and traction in all driving circumstances.

Exterior: It has an aggressive appearance because to its M Frameless kidney grill with horizontal bars. The pieces of the M-typical three-section lower air intake have nearly rectangular shapes, which improve cooling of the engine components and brakes. Prominently flared side skirts combine with large, muscular wheel arches to give an image reminiscent of racing vehicles and influenced by BMW M.

Under the hood: The M TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder in-line petrol engine produces 453 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm. The automobile can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds with an automated gearbox and 4.3 seconds with a manual gearbox. The M Driver's Package, which boosts the car's electronically regulated top speed from 250 km/h to 285 km/h, enhances the performance experience even more. Gear system: The new BMW M2 is equipped with an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic, which provides exceptionally sporty gear changes. BMW is introducing a manual gearbox for the first time in the Indian market.



Safety features: The all-new BMW M2 comes standard with head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger, as well as head airbags for the back seats. Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) incorporates Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function, and Active M Differential as standard equipment.

Colours: The all-new BMW M2 is available in the non-metallic colours Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue, as well as the metallic colours Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, and Toronto Red. The standard Leather Vernasca Black and Leather Vernasca Cognac upholstery options in the all-new BMW M2 are Leather Vernasca Black and Leather Vernasca Cognac.