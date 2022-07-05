Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched with Leica optics; All details here

Xiaomi has revamped its flagship series in China, including the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra, featuring new CPUs and Leica-tuned camera configurations. Here's everything you need to know.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the top-tier successor to last year's Mi 11 Ultra, while the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are refurbished variations of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which were released earlier this year.

The Xiaomi 12S has a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 47,194), while the Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (Rs 55,408). The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro will be available in three different colours: black, white, and green.

All about Xiaomi 12S

The Xiaomi 12S has a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12S Pro has a bigger 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display on all 12S versions includes a punch-hole cutout in the centre that houses the front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint reader. Furthermore, the AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro supports 1 billion colours, has a peak brightness of 1500 nits, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 12S is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, which is coupled with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W rapid wired charging.

All about Xiaomi 12S Pro

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12S Pro is available in two models, one powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the other by the Dimensity 9000+ processor. Both the variants will have up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Xiaomi 12S Pro also has a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The twin speakers of the Xiaomi 12S smartphones are tuned by Harmon Kardon. The Xiaomi 12S has three cameras, including a 50MP Sony IMX707 1/1.28-inch sensor. A 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP tele-macro camera supplement the primary sensor. It includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The bigger Xiaomi 12S Pro, like its predecessor, has a triple 50MP camera arrangement, however the primary camera is now a 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 50MP sensor. The other two cameras are 50MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Leica, a German image manufacturer, has tweaked the camera arrangement on the Xiaomi 12S Pro. The new Xiaomi 12S models include two photographic modes co-developed with Leica: Leica Vibrant and Leica Authentic.

All about Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a leather back cover, albeit synthetic leather. The camera is surrounded by a 23K gold ring. The camera design on the rear is meant to imitate a DSLR camera lens. The phone is available in black and green. It has an IP68 certification. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. A 3D cooling system is also included. It also includes a 4860 mAh battery.

This one has a one-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, making it one of the largest among smartphones. This would result in improved camera performance. To ensure a superior system, it comes with the Leica Summicorn lens system. The camera has an 8P lens system. It also has an IR filter and anti-glare lens coating on each lens. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is priced at Yuan 5999 for the basic 8GB RAM configuration. The most costly model would set you back 6999 Yuan for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. When converted, this equals to Rs 82,000.