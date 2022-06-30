OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July

With the start of a new month comes enthusiasm about the new array of smartphones that will be released. And in July 2022, the list is small but the buzz is high, with a slew of phones like as the OnePlus Nord 2T kicking off the month in India, followed by the Xiaomi 12S and the Moto G42.

With the start of a new month comes enthusiasm about the new array of smartphones that will be released. And in July 2022, the list is small but the buzz is high, with a slew of phones like as the OnePlus Nord 2T kicking off the month in India, followed by the Xiaomi 12S and the Moto G42. OnePlus Nord 2T The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in India on July 1. OnePlus debuted the Nord phone in European regions in May, and now buyers in India will be able to check it out as well. The business has not officially revealed a launch date, however based on information given by a tipster and OnePlus's recent teases, it is widely believed to be launched on July 1. We already know about the phone's features, which are the first on the market to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord 2T features a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. The updated Nord phone likewise has a 4500mAh battery, but it now charges at an 80W rate.

Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi's new Xiaomi 12S series smartphones will be available on July 4, the company has stated. The Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra are likely to be part of the new flagship line. These will also be the first Xiaomi phones to include cameras calibrated by Leica. Xiaomi's smartphones are rumoured to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 processor and to sport an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 12S and 12S Pro are rumoured to have triple back cameras, while the 12S Ultra will have a quad rear camera arrangement with a core 50MP sensor. According to several rumours, the battery might enable 120W rapid charging. Also Read | Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra with Leica-tuned cameras to launch on July 4; All details here

Motorola G42 The Moto G42, which will be available in India, will also be released on July 4. Flipkart has confirmed the company's listing and launch date, and we have a solid notion of the phone's features. The Moto G42 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 680 CPU. The Moto G42 includes a 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging capabilities. The phone has an IP52 certification, making it water resistant. Motorola has also included stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio in the phone. The phone comes with a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Also Read | Motorola G42 to launch in India on July 4; Here's what we know about the gadget

Nothing Phone (1) Nothing Phone (1) will be launched in front of the world on July 12, and the firm has done an excellent job of building up anticipation for the device, particularly by exposing its rear panel with the glyph interface and LED lights. Nothing has yet released its wireless earphones in the market, and the Phone (1) will be its first smartphone, which promises a lot and we hope will deliver. Nothing Phone (1) will have a dual-camera configuration on the rear and will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ CPU with 8GB RAM. According to numerous rumours, Nothing will have a 4500mAh battery and will enable 45W fast charging as well as wireless charging. The phone might have an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Yes, Nothing OS will be based on Android 12, and the launcher offers a plethora of customization choices. Also Read | Nothing (1): Want to buy smartphone? You need special invite for it; Details here