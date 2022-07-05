Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition to launch on July 12; Here's what we know

Realme has released a poster on Weibo announcing the forthcoming device's release date on July 12. The phone will most likely be available in three colours: white, brown, and green. The Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition will have a more powerful chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro this time, whereas previous year this lineup contained two mid-rangers.

The new Realme phone will be part of the newly separated Master series (previously the Master editions were merely customised versions of the X-series phones). The newly split Master series from Realme is considerably different from the old one, and the future smartphone will be a part of it. To clarify, the Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition will have a more powerful chipset than the Realme GT2 Pro this time, whereas previous year this lineup contained two mid-rangers.

Previously, it was reported that the impending smartphone has acquired its TENAA certification, which disclosed some critical features regarding the Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition. The phone is rumoured to include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The GT2 Master Explorer version will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

The next device is rumoured to have three back cameras: a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The GT2 Master Explorer version will reportedly have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. Furthermore, the smartphone may include an in-screen fingerprint scanner and is likely to run Realme UI 3.0 on Android 12 OS.

