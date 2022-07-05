Apple Watch Series 8 to come with body temperature monitor, suggests latest report

According to report, the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a new body temperature sensor, which will be available in both normal edition and tough editions. The addition of a body temperature monitor had previously been rumoured to be featured on the next generation Apple Watch.

Apple will release the eighth generation Apple Watch in September. The Apple Watch is expected to have various health-related capabilities, as well as other upgrades over its predecessor. A new rumour suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a body temperature metre.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a new body temperature sensor, which will be available in both normal edition and tough editions. The addition of a body temperature monitor had previously been rumoured to be featured on the next generation Apple Watch.

Aside from the basic and tough editions of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is likely to release a new Apple Watch SE this year, which will lack the body temperature monitor. Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that the Apple Watch might have a body temperature metre. Kuo previously stated that Apple is "fine-tuning" the algorithms in the forthcoming wearable that would allow customers to gauge body temperature.

According to Gurman's report, the Apple Watch's measurements for body temperature will be less exact than a thermometer. It will, however, notify the user if he or she develops a temperature. Aside from body temperature tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to provide additional health functions.

There are no substantial hardware changes planned for the eighth generation Apple Watch. Apple is also expected to maintain the present chipset in one more generation of Apple Watches. The W3 Apple wireless chip and the U1 ultra-wideband chip are shared by the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7. Even the S6 and S7 processors found on the Series 6 and Series 7 are built on a comparable 64-bit two core CPU.

