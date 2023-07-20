Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vu launches 98-inch QLED TV in India, priced at Rs 6 lakh; Check details

    Vu Masterpiece 98-inch QLED TV has been launched in India. The television is available for purchase on the Vu website and online store, and will also be listed on Amazon India. It is being offered with a three-year warranty from the brand.

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Vu Televisions, the Indian television brand, has launched a new Smart TV in the market, the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV. With this innovative television design, users will be able to enjoy a movie-like experience in the convenience of their own homes. It is only available on Amazon and is priced at Rs 6,00,000.

    According to Devita Saraf, the company's founder and chairperson, the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV is a showcase for both elegance and innovation. The business has a history of setting the standard for huge TVs, having released the first and only 100-inch TV in the world in 2018 and an 84-inch TV in 2012. With OTT content becoming increasingly popular, Vu wants to deliver the movie experience right into Indian consumers' homes.

    The TV has a sizable screen with 1000 Nits of brightness, which, along with its compatibility for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, results in vivid colours and lifelike pictures. The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV has a built-in 204Watt DJ Subwoofer that provides rich, clear sound to improve the audio experience. Additionally supported is Bluetooth connection, making it simple to combine with additional speakers for a unique music configuration.

    The built-in intelligent system allows you to effortlessly navigate a vast world of streaming services, applications, and content. Seamlessly explore popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, or effortlessly dive into your favourite video games. With its affordable price, superior picture quality, and advanced features, Vu's 98-inch Smart TV is a game-changer in the world of home entertainment.

    People of all ages may simply control the TV thanks to its user-friendly interface without the need for sophisticated wiring or outside professional support. With the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV, you can enjoy home theatre without having to redecorate your space or hire a professional installer.

    The installation choices for the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV are flexible, enabling for simple wall mounting, table placement, or use as a room barrier. It makes a beautiful centrepiece because of its aesthetically appealing design, which complements any home décor.

    Equipped with cutting-edge features and an attractive price tag, Vu's 98-inch Smart TV has the potential to revolutionize the market and set new standards for large-scale televisions.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
