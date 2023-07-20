Elon Musk hints Twitter users can soon 'post very long, complex articles'

Elon Musk has suggested that Twitter could soon allow users to post long, complex articles. Musk said that Twitter “will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media," and that users could even “publish a book" if they wanted. Here are all the details.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has hinted that the platform will soon allow users to post long, complex articles. Responding to a user, Musk stated that Twitter "will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media," and that users could even "publish a book" if they so desired. If the article feature does launch on Twitter, it will probably be hidden behind the Twitter Blue barrier to give users more of a reason to subscribe.

For premium Twitter Blue subscribers, Twitter already imposes a 10,000-character restriction. The expanded character limit on Twitter Blue is already being used by users to submit long-form information, which was previously only available by constructing threads of tweets. This is much greater than the 280-character restriction for free subscribers. It is currently uncertain how long stories will be on Twitter and when the functionality will be enabled.

The potential inclusion of 'complex' articles harbours exciting possibilities for different user groups. Scholars, journalists, and industry experts may discover a fresh platform to present in-depth research and analyses directly to a wide audience. Thought-provoking essays and influential opinion pieces could now flourish within the Twitter ecosystem, fostering deeper conversations and captivating content. Digital content creators, such as bloggers and writers, may also reap the benefits of this advancement.

Twitter offers a number of additional capabilities in addition to allowing users to submit lengthy tweets, such as the ability to edit tweets, post 1080p videos up to two hours long, and, of course, obtain a verified "blue checkmark."

The incorporation of lengthier content into Twitter has the potential to streamline content consumption, eliminating the need for users to navigate to external websites in order to access complete articles. This seamless user experience has the potential to enhance engagement and retention rates while also presenting fresh possibilities for content monetization.

While Elon Musk's suggestion has sparked excitement, Twitter has yet to make an official announcement about this feature. As we eagerly await further information, it becomes evident that the potential introduction could revolutionize the way we engage with the platform.

