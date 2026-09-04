Vivo is getting ready to launch its new V80 Lite, and the main highlight is a massive 10,000mAh battery. The phone is launching in Malaysia, and its specs are quite different from the version released in Pakistan. Here are all the details.

Vivo is all set to launch its new V80 Lite model in Malaysia, and it's packing a massive 10,000mAh battery. Pre-orders for the phone have already started on Vivo Malaysia's official website. The phone will be officially launched in Malaysia on September 3rd. This Malaysian variant is quite different in design and features compared to the V80 Lite model that was recently launched in Pakistan.

Vivo V80 Lite Variants

The new Vivo V80 Lite will be available in three options: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. You can get the phone in Pink, Green, and Black colours. The company hasn't announced the final price yet. The website currently shows a placeholder price, but we expect the full details to be revealed at the launch event on September 3rd.

Special Gifts for Pre-booking

Pre-bookings for the Vivo V80 Lite will be open until midnight on September 3rd. The company has said that customers who pre-order will receive special vouchers. Vivo hasn't released the full spec sheet yet, and the pre-order page only lists the key features. Details about the processor and other display specs are still under wraps.

From what we know so far, the phone will have a 1.5K resolution OLED display, a 50-megapixel Sony primary camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. But the biggest highlight of this phone is its 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery, making it one of Vivo's first major models with such a large battery.

How is it different from the Pakistan model?

The Vivo V80 Lite that launched in Pakistan had a 6.83-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display. That model was powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. It came with 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of storage. For cameras, it had a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 32MP front camera.

Moreover, the Pakistan version had a smaller 7,050mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. That model was very similar to the Vivo S2 released in India. However, the new V80 Lite launching in Malaysia is completely different in many aspects, including its design and especially its battery capacity.