The Apple iPhone 16 can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 36,005 on Flipkart. This significant price reduction is achievable by combining a maximum exchange bonus of up to Rs 27,000 with a specific bank card discount on its current selling price.

Owning Apple's latest flagship just became significantly more accessible. By combining qualified exchange and bank deals, buyers wishing to buy Apple's iPhone 16 on Flipkart may lower its effective price to Rs 36,005. The highest exchange benefit plus an applicable bank discount can significantly reduce the final effective cost of the iPhone 16's 128GB model, which is presently priced at Rs 67,900.

How Does The Deal Work?

The 128GB iPhone 16 is presently priced at Rs 67,900 on Flipkart, while its MRP is Rs 69,900. Depending on the smartphone's model and condition, buyers may be eligible for an exchange reward of up to Rs 27,000. Customers who qualify and use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card might receive an extra discount of Rs 4,895. The effective price drops to Rs 36,005 after applying the bank discount and maximum exchange advantage.

The Rs 36,005 effective price depends on receiving both the maximum Rs 27,000 exchange value and the Rs 4,895 bank discount.

Buyers who do not qualify for the maximum exchange amount will pay more, making it important to check the final exchange valuation and applicable card terms before completing the purchase.

Offer Details

Model: Apple iPhone 16 (128GB)

MRP: Rs 69,900

Current Selling Price: Rs 67,900

Exchange Benefit (up to): Rs 27,000

Flipkart Axis Bank Discount: Rs 4,895

Effective Price: Rs 36,005

Note: The final exchange value depends on the condition, age and model of your old smartphone. Bank offers are subject to eligibility and payment terms.

What Does iPhone 16 Offer?

The A18 processor from Apple powers the iPhone 16, which also has a twin camera setup, USB-C connection, and Dynamic Island. Additionally, the device provides Apple Intelligence functions in languages and countries that are supported.

Customers who have a smartphone that meets the requirements for the maximum exchange value and can take advantage of the corresponding bank-card discount may find the offer especially pertinent.