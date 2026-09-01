Vivo is all set to launch its new T-series phone, the Vivo T5 5G, in India on September 2. The phone's biggest highlights are its massive 7,050 mAh battery, a super-smooth 144Hz curved AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel main camera. This one looks like a real powerhouse.

Vivo is bringing a new model to the smartphone market. The company will launch its new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T5 5G, in India on September 2. The launch event is scheduled for 12 PM. Vivo has already revealed most of the phone's key features. The main attractions are its huge 7,050 mAh battery and a 144Hz curved AMOLED display.

A massive 7,050 mAh battery

One of the most standout features of the Vivo T5 5G is its massive battery. The phone comes with a 7,050 mAh battery. Vivo claims you can listen to music for up to 85 hours, watch local videos for 34.7 hours, or game for 7.9 hours on a single charge. The company also says the battery's health will be maintained for up to five years. What's really impressive is that even with such a big battery, the phone is just 7.99mm thick.

144Hz curved AMOLED display

The Vivo T5 5G will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display. Another highlight of the screen is its 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and has a pixel density of 449 PPI. This high refresh rate will help provide a smoother visual experience for gaming, watching videos, and scrolling.

50-megapixel main camera

Vivo has also packed some impressive features in the camera department. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The second one is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera. Both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording.

Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset

For performance, the Vivo T5 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. The phone will run on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. Vivo is also promising three generations of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Dust and water resistant

The phone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The 7.99mm thick Vivo T5 5G will be available in two colours: Royal Bronze and Silver Green.

Sale on Flipkart and Vivo Store

The official India launch is on September 2 at 12 PM. After the launch, you can buy the phone on Flipkart and Vivo's official online store. The company will announce more details, including the price and RAM/storage variants, at the launch event.