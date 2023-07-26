Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh

Collectors have a chance to own exclusive mid-1990s Apple employee trainers, a rare piece of tech history listed at USD 50,000 on Sotheby's.

For years, Apple Inc. has remained a prominent global technology giant, captivating digital enthusiasts worldwide with its unique history. From the initial Apple devices to items linked to the company's inception, collectors have been fascinated by Apple's heritage.

Now, an extraordinary find is up for auction on Sotheby's website, drawing the attention of collectors: a pair of mid-1990s trainers specially designed for Apple employees. These exceptionally rare sneakers, which were exclusively given away at a National Sales Conference in the mid-'90s, can finally be obtained by passionate collectors. The listed price for the trainers is a staggering USD 50,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh).

According to Sotheby's description, these custom-made sneakers were produced solely for Apple employees, making them a true collector's gem. The shoes showcase the iconic old-school rainbow Apple logo on both the tongue and lateral quarter, making them truly unique and highly sought-after on the resale market.

Interestingly, beyond its primary expertise, Apple collaborated with leading brands like Lamy, Honda, and Braun to extend its iconic branding to a range of white label products. Back in 1985, more than 22,000 Apple customers expressed their devotion by purchasing clothing and accessories from the brand, a testament to Apple's widespread popularity across various categories.

What makes these sneakers even more exclusive is that they have never been offered for public sale before. With their predominantly white upper and the striking rainbow Apple logo, they stand as a rare and obscure piece of Apple history.

While the shoes' age is evident in their condition, including glue and light stains on the toe boxes and yellowing around the midsoles, their uniqueness and rarity far outweigh any imperfections. As Apple enthusiasts and collectors set their sights on this extraordinary find, the bidding at Sotheby's promises to be intense.