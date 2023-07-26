Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh

    Collectors have a chance to own exclusive mid-1990s Apple employee trainers, a rare piece of tech history listed at USD 50,000 on Sotheby's.

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    For years, Apple Inc. has remained a prominent global technology giant, captivating digital enthusiasts worldwide with its unique history. From the initial Apple devices to items linked to the company's inception, collectors have been fascinated by Apple's heritage.

    Now, an extraordinary find is up for auction on Sotheby's website, drawing the attention of collectors: a pair of mid-1990s trainers specially designed for Apple employees. These exceptionally rare sneakers, which were exclusively given away at a National Sales Conference in the mid-'90s, can finally be obtained by passionate collectors. The listed price for the trainers is a staggering USD 50,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh).

    According to Sotheby's description, these custom-made sneakers were produced solely for Apple employees, making them a true collector's gem. The shoes showcase the iconic old-school rainbow Apple logo on both the tongue and lateral quarter, making them truly unique and highly sought-after on the resale market.

    Interestingly, beyond its primary expertise, Apple collaborated with leading brands like Lamy, Honda, and Braun to extend its iconic branding to a range of white label products. Back in 1985, more than 22,000 Apple customers expressed their devotion by purchasing clothing and accessories from the brand, a testament to Apple's widespread popularity across various categories.

    What makes these sneakers even more exclusive is that they have never been offered for public sale before. With their predominantly white upper and the striking rainbow Apple logo, they stand as a rare and obscure piece of Apple history.

    While the shoes' age is evident in their condition, including glue and light stains on the toe boxes and yellowing around the midsoles, their uniqueness and rarity far outweigh any imperfections. As Apple enthusiasts and collectors set their sights on this extraordinary find, the bidding at Sotheby's promises to be intense.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a major price hike: Report

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Indian price leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    iQOO Z7 Pro specification price range leaked launch likely in August gcw

    iQOO Z7 Pro specification, price range leaked; launch likely in August

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch gcw

    Infinix GT 10 series CONFIRMED to be available on Flipkart in India post launch

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said RBA

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said

    football WATCH Lionel Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans snt

    WATCH: Messi magic grips America as Inter Miami superstar's brace in win over Atlanta United wows fans

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to have dreamy destination wedding; know venue here ADC

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi to have dreamy destination wedding; know venue here

    LDL to triglycerides: Which Cholesterol is bad for us? LMA

    LDL to triglycerides: Which Cholesterol is bad for us?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon