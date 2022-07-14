Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung to launch Galaxy M13 5G and 4G phones at noon today; know expected specs, price

    The event will be live-streamed on Samsung India's social media outlets - Samsung Newsroom India - on July 14, 2022, at 12 noon IST. Twitter, Samsung India Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are all available in India.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Samsung is planning to hold an online event to announce the debut of the Galaxy M13 series. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung India's social media outlets - Samsung Newsroom India - on July 14, 2022, at 12 noon IST. Twitter, Samsung India Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook are all available in India.

    During the Livestream, Samsung will reveal the new Galaxy M13 series, as well as price and specs information. Samsung will also hold launch events in other locations around the country. On July 14, events will be conducted in Pune, Bhopal, Jaipur, Patna, Visakhapatnam, and Guwahati.

    The popular Galaxy M12 is succeeded by the Galaxy M13 series. The Galaxy M series pushes the frontiers of technology and creativity, bringing top-tier features that meet the goals of Gen MZ customers by giving power and adaptability at a reasonable price.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting, better typing experience

    Both phones are already on the market throughout the world. The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, an Exynos 850 engine, up to 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with expandable support of up to 12GB, Android 12-based One UI, and a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The smartphone has three back cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

    The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is expected to start at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model would have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is expected to cost Rs 12,999.

    Also Read: Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, on the other hand, might feature a 6.5-inch LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, up to 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with expandable support up to 12GB, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support, an Android 12-based One UI, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy M13 5G is also expected to come in two models. The base model, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is expected to cost Rs 14,999, while the second variant, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is expected to cost Rs 15,999. Both phones are expected to be available in three colour variations, similar to the worldwide models: Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown.

    Also Read | Here's why Nothing Phone (1) should be your next smartphone

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
