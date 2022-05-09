Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    The AirPods Pro, which were initially released in 2019, will be three years old this year, and several rumours have stated that a new version would be released later this year. The second-generation AirPods Pro were also widely expected to be released last year, but Apple never did.

    Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Apple's AirPods Pro are the company's most expensive TWS earphones. Apple is likely to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this year, with many upgrades over the previous model. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the second generation AirPods Pro will have a redesigned design, greater audio quality, and maybe some health integration. Gurman claimed in the newest issue of his Power On newsletter that the Apple AirPods Pro might be released this fall. He claimed that the latest model has been on the market since the autumn of 2019, and that the batteries have already failed certain early users.

    He also mentioned that Apple would release new colours for the Apple AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones. The AirPods Pro, which were initially released in 2019, will be three years old this year, and several rumours have stated that a new version would be released later this year. The second-generation AirPods Pro were also widely expected to be released last year, but Apple never did. Gurman's forecast for Autumn 2022 is consistent with a prior estimate from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted a fall 2022 release date for the second generation AirPods Pro.

    Also Read | AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022

    Gurman also teased that new colours for the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones would be released around the same time. Apple is also said to be developing a second generation of AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones. The first-generation AirPods Max were released in 2020 as a premium headphone option. 

    In India, the AirPods Pro cost Rs 26,300. Premium features include Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial audio, Transparency mode, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and more. According to reports, the second-generation AirPods Pro would include a new processor, better functionality, and possibly new health applications.

    Also Read | Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon, to challenge AirPods Pro

    Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 to come with lossless audio support, sound making charging case?

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple company likely working on 12 Pro Max gcw

    Xiaomi takes inspiration from Apple, company likely working on 12 Pro Max

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon to challenge AirPods Pro gcw

    Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon, to challenge AirPods Pro

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India Know price colours and specs gcw

    Poco M4 5G smartphone launched in India; Know price, colours and specs

    Nothing Phone 1 features leaked ahead of launch likely to have 4500mAh battery 32 MP front camera gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Recent Stories

    tennis WATCH Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win snt

    WATCH: Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win

    Self-Made Millionaire Offering Advice to Programmers Looking to Become Entrepreneurs

    Self-Made Millionaire Offering Advice to Programmers Looking to Become Entrepreneurs

    football Barcelona confident about signing Bayern Munich star Lewandowski for 40 mn euros - Report snt

    Barcelona confident about signing Bayern Munich star Lewandowski for 40 mn euros - Report

    Shaheen Bagh demolition Cops face off with locals leaders in Delhi latest updates gcw

    Shaheen Bagh demolition: SC refuses to hear matter, asks to approach High Court

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB likely to announce class 10th result by this week - adt

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB likely to announce class 10th result by this week

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon