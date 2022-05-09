Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

The AirPods Pro, which were initially released in 2019, will be three years old this year, and several rumours have stated that a new version would be released later this year. The second-generation AirPods Pro were also widely expected to be released last year, but Apple never did.

Apple's AirPods Pro are the company's most expensive TWS earphones. Apple is likely to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this year, with many upgrades over the previous model. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the second generation AirPods Pro will have a redesigned design, greater audio quality, and maybe some health integration. Gurman claimed in the newest issue of his Power On newsletter that the Apple AirPods Pro might be released this fall. He claimed that the latest model has been on the market since the autumn of 2019, and that the batteries have already failed certain early users.

He also mentioned that Apple would release new colours for the Apple AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones. The AirPods Pro, which were initially released in 2019, will be three years old this year, and several rumours have stated that a new version would be released later this year. The second-generation AirPods Pro were also widely expected to be released last year, but Apple never did. Gurman's forecast for Autumn 2022 is consistent with a prior estimate from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted a fall 2022 release date for the second generation AirPods Pro.

Gurman also teased that new colours for the AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones would be released around the same time. Apple is also said to be developing a second generation of AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones. The first-generation AirPods Max were released in 2020 as a premium headphone option.

In India, the AirPods Pro cost Rs 26,300. Premium features include Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial audio, Transparency mode, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and more. According to reports, the second-generation AirPods Pro would include a new processor, better functionality, and possibly new health applications.

