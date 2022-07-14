Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting, better typing experience

    Users using One UI Watch 4.5 may select a preferred SIM card on their phone, which is then synchronised to their Galaxy Watch. In reality, the Watch will tell you which SIM card is in use on the phone. According to Samsung, this function requires a Galaxy Smartphone and the Galaxy Watch 4.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting better typing experience gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Samsung is releasing a new update for its Galaxy Watch 4 wearable, promising additional functionality. One UI Watch 4.5, a new update for Galaxy Watch devices, will be available shortly. This version will be based on Wear OS 3.5, which was developed collaboratively by Samsung and Google.

    The new One UI Watch version offers a more comprehensive typing experience, a more convenient method to initiate calls, and a slew of additional intuitive accessibility features.

    One of these capabilities is the option to transfer your phone's SIM card to the Galaxy Watch. Users using One UI Watch 4.5 may select a preferred SIM card on their phone, which is then synchronised to their Galaxy Watch. In reality, the Watch will tell you which SIM card is in use on the phone. According to Samsung, this function requires a Galaxy Smartphone and the Galaxy Watch 4.

    Also Read | Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here

    If the SIM setting is "Ask always," uers may select which SIM card to use from their Galaxy Watch on the phone. "One UI Watch4.5 offers a complete typing experience on screen to make interacting with the watch easier," according to a corporate release.

    "Whether you're searching or responding to messages and emails, you can use the new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe to write in addition to dictating and handwriting, making communication from your watch easier than ever," the company said.

    Also Read: Apple AirPods Pro second generation likely to be launched in Fall 2022 with new colours: Report

    The One UI Watch 4.5 update also provides useful accessibility features to help customers get the most out of their wristwatch. Users who have difficulty distinguishing colours can modify the display to their liking, making the typefaces simpler to read. Reduced transparency and blur effects, as well as the absence of animations, are further visual aid elements. Furthermore, auditory support for individuals who have difficulties hearing allows users to balance the sound from the left and right audio output for their Bluetooth headset.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here - adt

    Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here

    Honor X40i launched; know specifications, availability, other details here - adt

    Honor X40i launched; know specifications, availability, other details here

    Upcoming Apple Watch s sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro report gcw

    Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    Here s why Nothing Phone 1 should be your next smartphone gcw

    Here's why Nothing Phone (1) should be your next smartphone

    Nothing Phone 1 7 things you must know about the upcoming phone gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): 7 things you must know ahead of its launch

    Recent Stories

    With 88 votes Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting to be next UK Prime Minister gcw

    With 88 votes, Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting to be next UK Prime Minister

    Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars drb

    Not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wants to stuck on an island with these stars

    Sri Lanka crisis protests intensify Gotabaya Rajapaksa to depart for Singapore shortly UN monitoring situation closely gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to depart for Singapore shortly, UN 'monitoring situation closely'

    Kajal Aggarwal Samantha Ruth Prabhu Allu Arjun google top 10 India most searched South actors drb

    Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Allu Arjun, here’s top 10 most searched South actors

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 14 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 14, 2022

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon