Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting, better typing experience

Samsung is releasing a new update for its Galaxy Watch 4 wearable, promising additional functionality. One UI Watch 4.5, a new update for Galaxy Watch devices, will be available shortly. This version will be based on Wear OS 3.5, which was developed collaboratively by Samsung and Google.

The new One UI Watch version offers a more comprehensive typing experience, a more convenient method to initiate calls, and a slew of additional intuitive accessibility features.

One of these capabilities is the option to transfer your phone's SIM card to the Galaxy Watch. Users using One UI Watch 4.5 may select a preferred SIM card on their phone, which is then synchronised to their Galaxy Watch. In reality, the Watch will tell you which SIM card is in use on the phone. According to Samsung, this function requires a Galaxy Smartphone and the Galaxy Watch 4.

If the SIM setting is "Ask always," uers may select which SIM card to use from their Galaxy Watch on the phone. "One UI Watch4.5 offers a complete typing experience on screen to make interacting with the watch easier," according to a corporate release.

"Whether you're searching or responding to messages and emails, you can use the new full QWERTY keyboard with Swipe to write in addition to dictating and handwriting, making communication from your watch easier than ever," the company said.

The One UI Watch 4.5 update also provides useful accessibility features to help customers get the most out of their wristwatch. Users who have difficulty distinguishing colours can modify the display to their liking, making the typefaces simpler to read. Reduced transparency and blur effects, as well as the absence of animations, are further visual aid elements. Furthermore, auditory support for individuals who have difficulties hearing allows users to balance the sound from the left and right audio output for their Bluetooth headset.