Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today; Know specifications, price, colours and more

    Realme is offering a Rs 2,000 immediate discount to buyers who pay using an HDFC Bank credit card, debit card, or EMI transaction as an introductory offer. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other major online retailers.

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    The Realme 9 4G, the latest product in the Realme 9 series, will be available in India beginning today. The Realme 9 4G, as well as the Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, were released last week.

    The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 108-megapixel triple back camera. The Reamle 9 4G has been released in India for Rs 17,999 and will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other stores.

    Specifications

    The Realme 9 4G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU and an Adreno 610 GPU. This is the same CPU found in various mid-range smartphones, including the Redmi Note 11, Redmi 10C, and Realme 9i.

    The Realme 9 has a triple-camera arrangement on the back, including a 108MP main shooter with a Samsung HM6 sensor. An 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120° field of view and an f/2.2 aperture complements the high-resolution sensor. There is also a 2MP macro sensor that allows users to go as close to the subject as 4cm.

    Colours

    Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White, and Meteor Black are the three colour options for the Realme 9. It measures 160.2 73.3 7.99 inches and weighs 178 grammes.

    Price

    The Realme 9 is available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The device's 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 17,999. In India, the 8GB + 128GB edition of the Realme 9 costs Rs 18,999.

    Special deals

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 1:27 PM IST
