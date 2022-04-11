Apple to Google and more: Refurbished iPhone, Android smartphones available on Flipkart

Flipkart, a Walmart-owned e-commerce portal, now sells refurbished cellphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and other companies. According to Flipkart, the refurbished cellphones on the market are subjected to 47 quality tests before being offered on the platform.

The first-generation iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone for sale on Flipkart's refurbished shop, with a price of Rs 9,950 for the black colour and Rs 9,999 for the white and silver colour options. The iPhone 6s is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 32GB model and Rs 13,999 for the 64GB model. The black 32GB edition of the iPhone 7 is priced at Rs 14,499, while the 128GB variant is available at Rs 14,999 on the Flipkart refurbished shop. Finally, the iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey colour option costs Rs 17,890.

A refurbished Google Pixel 3a 64GB in both black and white colour variants is available at Rs 9,998 on the Flipkart refurbished shop, while the Google Pixel 3 64GB variation in Not Pink is priced at Rs 10,596, and the Clearly White variant is priced at Rs 10,599 on the Flipkart refurbished store. On Flpkart's refurbished shop, the Pixel 3 64GB in Just Black costs Rs 10,989, while the 128GB option in Clearly White costs Rs 13,499.