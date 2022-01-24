  • Facebook
    Google Pixel 6A expected to launch in May 2022: Report

    Pixel is one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2022. The Pixel 6a may inherit several design cues from its Pixel 6 series predecessors

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    The Pixel 6A, Google's next mid-range smartphone, is expected to be released in May. According to the typically dependable source Max Jambor, the Google Pixel 6A will be released in May, around the annual Google IO 2022 event, as per various media reports. The Google Pixel 5a 5G was first revealed in August 2021.  Its forerunner, the Pixel 4a, was announced in August 2020. The Pixel 3a was officially unveiled during the Google I/O event in May 2019. Google is reportedly anticipated to unveil the Pixel Watch on May 26, which appears to be the date for the upcoming Google I/O conference.

    Pixel is one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2022. The Pixel 6a may inherit several design cues from its Pixel 6 series predecessors. Early renderings indicate an almost identical look as the base Pixel 6, although with a smaller display, less spectacular features, and lower pricing. 

    According to recent sources, the Google Pixel 6A's rear camera configuration would use a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363, which was previously available on Pixel phones in 2018. The primary sensor will be paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens. It will include an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 camera for taking selfies.

    The Google Tensor GS101 processor, which powered the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is expected to power the next Pixel 6A. Unfortunately, the rumour mill has yet to reveal precise details about the Pixel 6A's specifications. The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 12. The Pixel 6A will also be Google's first affordable gadget to lack a headphone port.

