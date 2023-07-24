Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7,500 discount for limited period starting July 25; Where to buy and other details

    Sony's PlayStation 5 will be available at its lowest price ever in India from July 25. The deal is available on select retailers and online stores. Here is where you can buy the console from at a discounted price and other details.

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7500 discount for limited period starting July 25 Where to buy and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    For a long time, Indian gamers were unable to purchase Sony's most recent system, the PlayStation 5, due to distribution issues. In March of this year, when the PS5 scarcity in India was formally gone and the system was available on Amazon and Flipkart with deals, gamers who had been complaining about the difficulties of locating the console on Discord servers and e-commerce platforms had their problems rectified.

    However, the disc edition of the PS5 will shortly receive its greatest reduction, which is perhaps the best news for PlayStation fans.  The PlayStation 5 disc version will be available in India between July 25 and August 7 for a fixed price of Rs 7,500, according to the Japanese technology giant Sony. There will be a special deal available at each participating store. 

    The PlayStation 5 disc version is now offered on Amazon for Rs 54,200 with a 1% discount. The console is being offered on Flipkart for its full price of Rs 54,990. Previously, the PS5's digital edition could be purchased for Rs 39,990, while the disc version cost Rs 49,990.

    From July 25 till August 7, the PlayStation 5 will be available at the aforementioned price on various e-commerce stores that include Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Select merchants will also sell the system at the discounted price.

    If you've been wanting to get your hands on the PlayStation 5 for a while, now could be the perfect moment to do so because this price reduction is the biggest since the console's introduction in India. It is important to keep in mind, nevertheless, that the price of the console's Digital Edition will remain the same and will not decrease. 

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
