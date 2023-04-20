Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Pad price in India leaked on Flipkart? Here's what we know

    OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet and it comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4nm processor, a 144Hz display, and 67W fast charging support. Check out his price, sale details that have been leaked by Flipkart.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    OnePlus debuted its first-ever tablet earlier this year but the company didn’t announce its price yet. The OnePlus Pad India pre-order will be available later this month in India. OnePlus has also stated that the OnePlus Pad pricing in India would be disclosed on April 25. However, it appears that Flipkart has jumped the gun by releasing the OnePlus Pad's price in India ahead of time.

    Twitter user @Robin_AYN_ discovered a rumoured Flipkart listing for the OnePlus Pad, which includes not just the pricing but also storage options and bank incentives. 

    According to the listings, the OnePlus Pad will cost 37,999 in India for the basic 8GB/128GB edition. The media reports further suggest the tablet will also be available in a 12GB/256GB variant for $39,999. There are no discounts or special deals included in the OnePlus Pad cost.

    The OnePlus Pad is available in a single colour: Halo Green. The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order in India on April 28. In India, OnePlus' first Android tablet will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus' website, and other outlets.

    Elaborating about the OnePlus Pad, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and the Mali-G710 GPU power the OnePlus Pad. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus' first tablet ships with OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

    The 11.61-inch LCD display on the OnePlus Pad has a resolution of 2800 × 2000 pixels and a 7:5 aspect ratio. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, a pixel density of 296 ppi, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and Dolby Vision compatibility. The tablet also has quad stereo speakers that enable Dolby Atmos.

    For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP camera on the front. The OnePlus Pad has a 13MP camera with an LED flash on the back. The OnePlus Pad comes with a large 9,510mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC rapid charging. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, and other connectivity choices are available on the OnePlus Pad.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
