Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '4/20': Twitter to remove blue ticks from today, only Blue subscribers will be verified

    Twitter will remove blue verified badges from profiles without a Twitter Blue subscription today, April 20 (4/20). Twitter has also laid down rules for a profile to be verified. It says an account must be active in the past 30 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

    Twitter to remove blue ticks from today only Blue subscribers will be verified check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Twitter will remove blue verified badges from profiles without a Twitter Blue subscription today, April 20 (4/20). The firm first stated that the past blue ticks will be removed on April 1, however the modification only applied to certain accounts. However, Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, appear to be sticking to their guns this time and insisting that all users sign up for a subscription in order to keep the blue badge. 

    This comes weeks after company's CEO Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid for subscription service. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    Prior to Elon Musk's takeover last year, Twitter verified public-interest accounts such as journalists, actors, politicians, and so on. Because there may be many false accounts of celebrities and significant profiles, the badge also signifies legitimacy. However, Musk believes that the badge creates a status symbol and he wants anyone on the platform to be verified for a minimal fee.

    Also Read | Apple Saket opens for public: 5 reasons why you must visit the store

    Twitter has also established guidelines for verifying a profile. To subscribe to Twitter Blue, for example, an account must have been active in the last 30 days, according to Twitter. The account must also show no evidence of being dishonest or misleading. Furthermore, only users with a confirmed cellphone number are eligible for the platform's blue tick.

    Twitter Blue is a premium membership service that puts a blue checkmark next to users' profile names as well as early access to new features offered by the microblogging network. alter tweet, which allows users to alter their Twitter postings within 30 minutes, custom app icons, NFT profile images, and bookmark folders are among these features.

    Those with the legacy badge will need to buy the subscription or lose the blue tick. Blue subscription cost varies depending on the market. The membership costs Rs 900 a month in India via iPhones and Android cellphones. The price drops to Rs 650 per month on the Twitter website. Users can also choose for a yearly membership, which is less expensive.
     

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 50MP triple camera, 6000 mAh battery launched; Check details

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    Tim Cook in India After Mumbai Apple CEO opens store in Delhi watch customers frenzy gcw

    Tim Cook in India: After Mumbai, Apple CEO opens store in Delhi; watch customers' frenzy

    Apple Saket is finally open for public Check location store timings how to reach other details gcw

    Apple Saket is finally open for public; Check location, store timings, how to reach & other details

    Apple Saket opens for public 5 reasons why you must visit the store gcw

    Apple Saket opens for public: 5 reasons why you must visit the store

    Photographer refuses World Photography Award after revealing AI creation; Here's why anr

    Photographer refuses World Photography Award after revealing AI creation; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon