'4/20': Twitter to remove blue ticks from today, only Blue subscribers will be verified

Twitter will remove blue verified badges from profiles without a Twitter Blue subscription today, April 20 (4/20). The firm first stated that the past blue ticks will be removed on April 1, however the modification only applied to certain accounts. However, Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, appear to be sticking to their guns this time and insisting that all users sign up for a subscription in order to keep the blue badge.

This comes weeks after company's CEO Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid for subscription service.

Prior to Elon Musk's takeover last year, Twitter verified public-interest accounts such as journalists, actors, politicians, and so on. Because there may be many false accounts of celebrities and significant profiles, the badge also signifies legitimacy. However, Musk believes that the badge creates a status symbol and he wants anyone on the platform to be verified for a minimal fee.

Twitter has also established guidelines for verifying a profile. To subscribe to Twitter Blue, for example, an account must have been active in the last 30 days, according to Twitter. The account must also show no evidence of being dishonest or misleading. Furthermore, only users with a confirmed cellphone number are eligible for the platform's blue tick.

Twitter Blue is a premium membership service that puts a blue checkmark next to users' profile names as well as early access to new features offered by the microblogging network. alter tweet, which allows users to alter their Twitter postings within 30 minutes, custom app icons, NFT profile images, and bookmark folders are among these features.

Those with the legacy badge will need to buy the subscription or lose the blue tick. Blue subscription cost varies depending on the market. The membership costs Rs 900 a month in India via iPhones and Android cellphones. The price drops to Rs 650 per month on the Twitter website. Users can also choose for a yearly membership, which is less expensive.



